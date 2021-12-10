UPDATE: Shroyer Inn owners post signage regarding ‘temporary’ closure

The longstanding Shroyer Inn has been under a state of “temporary closure” for several weeks.
The Shroyer Inn — affectionately nicknamed “The Shroyer” — at 1028 Shroyer Rd. in Dayton, has a cardboard sign posted to its front door, explaining to customers that they’ll need to go down the street a few blocks if they want to support the Shroyer Inn.
Online, The Shroyer Inn is listed as “temporarily closed.”
“Shroyer Inn is temporarily closed!” reads the sign still posted to the bar’s front door as of Friday, Dec. 10. “Please go to the Brewski at 446 Patterson Suite A to support the Shroyer Inn.”
The Shroyer Inn owner, Butch Elder, also owns Brewski Barrel in Dayton’s Patterson Park, just three blocks away from The Shroyer.
Bartender at Brewski Barrel, Amber Tarzinski, said that The Shroyer’s closure is only temporary, but that that was the only information employees knew. Tarzinski was not aware of any reopening timeline.
Elder could not be reached to provide further information. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.
