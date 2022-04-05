U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters to perform at Masonic Center

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway and contemporary music. The group often performs throughout Washington, D.C. for the president, vice-president, and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy,” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, in a release. “Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”