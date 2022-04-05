BreakingNews
Popeyes opens sixth Dayton-area restaurant, plans continued expansion
U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters to perform at Masonic Center

U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters. CONTRIBUTED

Dayton is one of 13 cities in seven states to host the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, slated to perform Monday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dayton Masonic Center.

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway and contemporary music. The group often performs throughout Washington, D.C. for the president, vice-president, and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy,” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, in a release. “Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home.”

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public, but you will need a ticket to attend. Visit daytonmasoniccenter.org.

