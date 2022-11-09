Veterans Day: Restaurants offering free meals to service members in Dayton area

Boston Stoker is giving away a free 12-ounce cup of coffee as well as $2 off any other drink to all veterans on Friday.

“We are so excited to be able to honor all the veterans in the best way we know how… free coffee,” said Henry Dean, president of Boston Stoker Coffee Company. “We hope everyone will share these details with any veterans they know!”

The deal will be available at all Boston Stoker locations. For more information, visit www.bostonstoker.com or the company’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Casey’s

Service members past and present can receive a free cup of coffee at Casey’s on Friday.

In addition, guests can contribute to Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots campaigns by rounding up their purchases until Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“Veterans provide the greatest service to our country, and now our guests can give back when they shop at Casey’s. Whether rounding up your purchase at the register or adding a donation to your next online pizza order, we can make a difference in the lives of our nation’s veterans and their families,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey’s, and a veteran of the United States Army.

To find your nearest Casey’s location, visit www.caseys.com.

Clean Eatz

Clean Eatz, located at 2781 Centre Drive A2 in Beavercreek, is offering all veterans and active military members a free Grab-N-Go meal on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No purchase is necessary.

“Our mission is to change the lives of those we serve by offering freshly prepared, well-balanced, and affordably priced meal alternatives in a location convenient to where our customers live and work,” noted a Clean Eatz press release.

For more information, visit www.cleaneatz.com.

Dickey’s

Dickey’s is giving away a free pulled pork sandwich to veterans who use the code VETFREE. The offer can be redeemed in-store for carryout or online for pickup.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Gold Star

The restaurant is offering a complimentary meal of its signature 3, 4 or 5-ways and a regular fountain drink to all veterans and active-duty military on Friday.

This deal will be available at all Dayton-area locations. For more information, visit www.goldstarchili.com.

Golden Corral

The restaurant is inviting all U.S. service members, retired military and veterans of each branch of service to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage at their nearest Golden Corral from 5 p.m. to close on Monday, Nov. 14.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the true American heroes who selflessly defend our country and protect our freedoms,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral. “Military Appreciation Night is one of our most cherished traditions that we look forward to every year. While it pales in comparison to what they do for us, a free meal is our way of showing our appreciation and gratitude for their service and sacrifice.”

Golden Corral is also raising funds through guest contributions for Disabled American Veterans.

The deal is available at all Golden Corral restaurant locations for dine-in only. For more information, visit www.goldencorral.com.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Graeter’s Ice Cream is saying thank you by offering a free single dip sugar cone to any active or veteran military member on Friday.

The deal will be available at all scoop shops. To find a location near you, visit www.graeters.com.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is offering active and retired service members a free meal off its Veterans Day menu on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The menu includes Bayou Shrimp, Chicken Tenders, Chopped Steak, Pork Chop, Pulled Pork Plate and Steak Tips, as well as a variety of sides.

“As soon as you walk into a Logan’s Roadhouse, you’re greeted with American pride, and we’re honored to highlight our Logan’s Family Veterans and the local veterans in our communities this Veterans Day,” said SPB Hospitality Marketing Senior Director Kristen Hohl.

The restaurant also offers a 10 percent discount for veterans and active-duty members year round. For more information, visit www.logansroadhouse.com.

Tom & Chee

All Cincinnati-area locations will offer a free handcrafted melt to all veterans and active-duty military on Friday.

“This is just a simple way we can give back and say, ‘Thank you for your service’ to all of the brave men and women who have made sacrifices for this country,” said Roger David, CEO of Tom & Chee. “We look forward to serving our local veterans and their families in our communities this Veterans Day.”

Tom & Chee offers a 10 percent discount to veterans and active-duty military year-round. For more information, visit www.tomandchee.com.

Twin Peaks

Veterans and active military personnel will receive a free meal from a select menu at Twin Peaks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. The menu includes Cheeseburger and Fries, Chicken Tenders and Fries, Pulled Pork Sandwich and Fries, Soup and Salad Lunch Combo and a Chicken Caesar Salad with a choice of swapping protein to Shrimp.

For more information about Twin Peaks, visit www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.