Man accused in Kings Island campground stabbing arraigned in Mason court
Waffle House to open location in Xenia

Waffle House, which opened its first restaurant in 1955 in Georgia, has since expanded to more than 25 states and 2,255 locations, 31 of which are in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
48 minutes ago

A 24-hour breakfast chain known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns is opening a new location in the Miami Valley.

Waffle House is projected to open at 1963 Harner Drive in Xenia in December of 2023, according to Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations at Waffle House, Inc.

The casual, dine-in restaurant is located on a 1-acre parcel of land behind the Circle K gas station on Progress Drive, City of Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky explained.

“We’re always pleased to have another offering for our citizens and travelers,” Brodsky said.

He also believes Waffle House chose this location because of the proximity of the highway and the amount of commercial retail activity in the area. The restaurant will be less than half a mile away from Walmart and Lowe’s.

“I think that will be a great location for them,” Brodsky said.

ExploreMulti-sensory art exhibit in downtown Dayton this weekend

Waffle House has been operating since 1955, with each restaurant remaining open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There are more than 1,900 Waffle House locations open in 25 states – mostly in the Southeast region of the country.

According to their website, the diner has sold 3,899,075,037 eggs, 2,202,530,937 hash brown orders, 1,775,914,584 waffles and 833,390,084 cups of coffee.

Waffle House isn’t the only restaurant coming to Xenia near Walmart.

Brodsky said, “There will be a few more, but they haven’t applied for permits yet.”

The city of Xenia has a lot of new and upcoming development including three housing subdivisions and plans for Towne Square.

“A lot of positive things (are) going on in the city,” Brodsky said. “We’re just glad to have the growth and we’re looking forward to new opportunities.”

ExploreNew Thai restaurant coming to Beavercreek this summer

Waffle House has other nearby locations in Beavercreek, Fairborn and Dayton.

For more information, visit www.wafflehouse.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

