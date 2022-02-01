Want to see the Bengals play at the Super Bowl? Here are things to know

After the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game Sunday, CVG airport in Northern Kentucky announced it added 12 flights to LAX on Feb. 10-12. Those will be on Delta, American and United.

On Sunday night, roundtrip airline tickets to LA from Cincinnati could be found for $354 on the day of the Super Bowl and with a return trip on the next day.

Hotels near SoFi Stadium were starting at around $400 per night on Sunday, and prices had started to rise on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know about Super Bowl LVI: