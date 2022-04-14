Warped Wing announces Panama Red 420 launch

Once again on April 20, Warped Wing will launch Panama Red Smoked Red Lager at 4:20 p.m. Pizza Bandit will be on hand for the launch.

After the initial fanfare, the gathering will set out on a bar crawl around the district for other surprise tappings. The crawl ends at Yellow Cab Tavern, where you can grab a fresh slice of the featured pizza pie along with live music.

The Panama Red Smoked Red Lager will be paired with the “Warped Wing Brisket Taco Pizza” — an 18″ hand tossed pie with green verde sauce with light mozzarella and provolone cheeses, smoked brisket, and pickled red onion topped with fresh cojita, cilantro, housemade crema and lime wedge garnish after the bake.

About the beer:

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Panama Red Smoked Red Lager

Light, crisp, lightly smoked

5.3% ABV, 15 IBU