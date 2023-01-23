Warped Wing in Springboro to celebrate vintage and barrel-aged beers

Tickets for 5-ounce pours are $6 each or four for $20. Each pour will require one ticket during the event. Tickets can be purchased at the event.

Warped Wing’s “CELLARBRATION” will take place in their back warehouse space at 25 Wright Station Way. The Barrel Room & Smokery will have food specials like brisket poutine and brisket birria tacos while supplies last.