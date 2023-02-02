Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

The owners have been friends for more than 10 years and Le’s family has over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry specializing in Pho noodle soup in Chicago. Huynh said they have always wanted to expand to Huber Heights and now is the perfect opportunity. They recognize that time is valuable and are looking forward to providing a new express concept to the Huber Heights area with authentic Vietnamese dishes.

If you have never tried Pho noodle soup, Huynh described it in its traditional form as a bowl of beef rice-noodle soup topped with thinly sliced raw beef. It is finished with a flurry of white and green onions and cilantro. The beef broth and raw beef can be substituted for chicken or other ingredients. The dish is typically served with a plate of vegies, which consists of bean sprouts, lime, cilantro, basil and slices of jalapeno pepper.

Huynh said there are other restaurants in the Dayton area that serve Pho, but each restaurant has its own taste.

The earliest the Huber Heights location could open is June or July, Huynh said. The latest is expected to be August.

For more information about Wat Da Pho, visit www.watdaphorestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.