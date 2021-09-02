dayton-daily-news logo
Weekend plans: Get to ‘Pickin’ in the Park’ for a night of bluegrass on the river

"Pickin' at the Park" will take the RiverScape pavilion stage tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
"Pickin' at the Park" will take the RiverScape pavilion stage tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

RiverScape MetroPark will be filled with the sounds of progressive bluegrass music Friday.

Stringus Khan & Whiskey Bent Valley Boys will take the RiverScape pavilion stage Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. “Pickin’ in the Park” is a part of the free Summer Music Series at RiverScape, located in downtown Dayton at 237 E Monument Ave.

This is the last of the two “Pickin’ in the Park” nights scheduled for 2021.

ExploreConcerts, fitness classes and more! RiverScape offers summer fun

Presented by Jack W. & Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation, the Music Series nights feature food from a variety of Dayton food trucks. The event, in addition to all other Summer Music Series nights, is free to attend.

Two “Big Band Nights” remain in the Summer Music Series lineup. The Bob Gray Orchestra is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 930 p.m. On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Tom Daughtry Orchestra will also play from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Pickin’ in the Park Facebook event page.

