Where to get free donuts, enter giveaways on National Donut Day in Dayton

It’s National Donut Day! Several donut shops and businesses in the Dayton region are celebrating with free donuts and giveaways.
Here’s what you need to know:
🍩Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Location: 21 Park Ave. in Oakwood
Details: Every person that comes into the bakery on National Donut Day can enter to win one dozen donuts per week for the next 52 weeks. No purchase is necessary.
In addition, they will have strawberry, lemon and orange juice cake donuts to celebrate National Donut Day.
🍩Baker Benji’s
Location: 700 Troy St. in Dayton
Details: Customers who purchase a dozen will receive one free glaze donut.
🍩Bill’s Donut Shop
Location: 268 N. Main St. in Centerville
Details: For National Donut Day, Bill’s is offering one free peanut butter jelly-filled donut to all customers starting at 7 a.m. while supplies last.
🍩Bear Creek Donuts
Location: 80 S. Main St. in Miamisburg
Details: Those that purchase a dozen at Bear Creek Donuts will receive a 13th donut for free. Any purchase made on National Donut Day will give customers a chance to wing 12 free variety dozens, 12 free 1/2 variety dozens, one free variety dozen or one free t-shirt, coffee bag or mug.
🍩The Donut Haus Bakery
Location: 305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro
Details: Those that purchase a dozen at Springboro bakery will receive a 13th donut for free. Any purchase made on National Donut Day will give customers a chance to win 12 free variety dozens, 12 free 1/2 variety dozens, one free variety dozen or one free t-shirt, coffee bag or mug.
🍩Duck Donuts
Location: 1200 Brown St. in Dayton
Details: Duck Donuts is giving away free cinnamon sugar donuts on National Donut Day. No purchase is necessary.
🍩Dunkin’
Location: Several in the Dayton region
Details: Dunkin’ locations in the Dayton area are offering one free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage on National Donut Day, while supplies last.
🍩Glazed Donut Eatery
Location: 607 N. Detroit St. in Xenia
Details: The Xenia donut shop is giving customers one free regular donut with the purchase of a specialty coffee drink. All regular donuts will be $1 for National Donut Day.
🍩Hole N One Donuts
Location: 2739 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine
Details: For every dozen purchased at Hole N One Donuts, customers will receive one extra variety donut for free. Those who do not purchase a dozen, will receive 15 percent off.
In addition, those that share the donut shop’s National Donut Day post will be entered into a drawing for free donuts for a year (one dozen per month). The three winners will be notified via Facebook messenger on Friday afternoon.
🍩Jim’s Donut Shop
Location: 122 E. National Road in Vandalia,
Details: Customers that buy a drink will receive one free donut.
🍩Original Donut Palace
Location: 5115 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights and 5264 Salem Ave. in Dayton
Details: For National Donut Day, the Original Donut Palace is honoring a coupon for six free twist donuts that customers received when signing up for the donut shop’s email list at originaldonutpalace.com/donutday.
If you didn’t sign up for the email list, Original Donut Palace is offering all customers one free twist donut.
🍩Sheetz
Location: Several in the Dayton region
Details: Sheetz is celebrating National Donut Day by offering customers one free donut with the purchase of any Sheetz Bros coffee or ready to drink coffee. This offer runs June 7-9. This offer will be available on the Sheetz app.
🍩Stan The Donut Man
Location: 1441 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton
Details: Customers that buy a dozen or a half dozen will receive one free donut.
🍩Tim Hortons
Location: Several in the Dayton region
Details: Tims Rewards members can get a free donut with any drink purchase.
About the Author