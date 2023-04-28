Where you can find ice cream nachos in the Dayton area

Details: The Sweet Retreat reopened for the season on Tuesday, April 18. According to the ice cream shop’s Facebook page, they offer three different flavors of ice cream nachos in two sizes. Customers can order Raspberry Cheesecake, Minto Oreo or Peanut Butter Heart Attack in a small or large quantity.

Last year, The Sweet Retreat held an Ice Cream Nacho competition. Employees created specialty nachos ideas and the public voted for their favorite to be added to the menu. The winner was Iced Caramel Latte Nachos featuring coffee ice cream, caramel drizzle and crunchy caramel topping. The shop also featured specialty nachos during shark week last year.

Hours of operation are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

2. Arrow Queen 🍦

Location: 431 N. Main St. in New Carlisle

Details: Arrow Queen, an ice cream shop that has been in Clark County for over 50 years, has offered ice cream nachos for three years.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page yesterday said customers can choose any two toppings or candy for the nachos and whipped cream and nuts are included. Nearly three hours later, the shop announced they sold the entire case of waffle ice cream nachos. Luckily, another case is scheduled for today.

Spring hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

If you own an ice cream shop in the Dayton area that has ice cream nachos, email Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com to be added to the list.