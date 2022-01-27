Hamburger icon
WHO DEY! Enjoy your Bengals watch party with Dayton’s best snacks

Mikesell's Potato Chips scored a shout-out from Bon Appetit magazine in its current issue.

Mikesell's Potato Chips scored a shout-out from Bon Appetit magazine in its current issue.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
24 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from the Super Bowl, which means watch parties across the Miami Valley on Sunday are going to need lots of fan fuel.

Dayton is known for a number of things, but one lesser-known claim to fame is our selection of locally made snacks. We cannot prove it but adding some local flavor to your football watch party might just bring the Bengals the luck they need to take them all the way.

Here are five Dayton snack ideas that will impress the Daytonians on your guest list this weekend:

Did we miss your favorite Dayton-centric snack you include at your parties? Let this reporter know at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll be sure to add to the list.

ExploreFOODIE ALERT: Killer Brownie craft beer a reality thanks to Warped Wing

🏈Esther Price Chocolates

Esther Prices Candies in Dayton sells over half a million boxes of assorted chocolates every year.

Esther Prices Candies in Dayton sells over half a million boxes of assorted chocolates every year.

Esther Prices Candies in Dayton sells over half a million boxes of assorted chocolates every year.

Esther Price is a Dayton institution, and win or lose, everyone is in a better mood with a little candy.

Shop Esther Price’s products online at estherprice.com/esther-price-shop/ or shop in-person at one of seven Esther Price locations in the region, including three in Dayton.

🏈Dayton square-cut pizza

Marion's Piazza.

We can debate for hours who makes the best square-cut pizza — Cassano’s, Marion’s Piazza, Oregon Express.... But one thing is certain, Dayton’s signature pizza style is perfect for parties.

Each pizza square is packed with cheesy goodness. Square-cut pizza slices are easy to handle and divide among friends and family members.

🏈Mikesell’s Potato Chips

An ever popular regional brand, Mikesell's potato chips can be found at most local groceries.

Nothing says Football Sunday more than potato chips and nothing says Football Sunday in Dayton more than Mikesell’s. One would be smart to always have a bag of Mikesell’s on hand, but especially on game day.

They’re addicting, so you might want to stock-up if you’re watching with friends.

The Mikesell’s line is sold in grocery stores and breweries all across the region.

🏈Buckeye Vodka

Buckeye Vodka, a Dayton original, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. The company just launched a new logo and bottle design. The vodka is still made in small batches and is sold at an affordable price point.

For a spirited watch party, you’ve got to have Buckeye Vodka on the shelf.

Founded by two Centerville brothers in 2011, Buckeye Vodka just finished celebrating its 10th anniversary. To mark the milestone, the company shared a free Cocktail eBook that’s available to everyone.

Visit buckeyevodka.com/cocktail-book-gate to download the book and get inspired ahead of your gameday party.

🏈Cheez-Its

Cheez-It invented in Dayton According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the first Cheez-It Cheese Crackers were sold by The Green & Green Company of Dayton in May 1921. The company, which had started business in 1896, was better known for their Edgemont crackers and for their nutty-flavored Dayton cracker, which was stamped with the name Dayton . After the Wall Street Crash of 1929, The Green & Green Company was acquired by The Sunshine Biscuit Company. The Keebler Company acquired Sunshine in 1996, and Keebler was in turn acquired by Kellogg in 2001.

Cheez-It invented in Dayton According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the first Cheez-It Cheese Crackers were sold by The Green & Green Company of Dayton in May 1921. The company, which had started business in 1896, was better known for their Edgemont crackers and for their nutty-flavored Dayton cracker, which was stamped with the name Dayton . After the Wall Street Crash of 1929, The Green & Green Company was acquired by The Sunshine Biscuit Company. The Keebler Company acquired Sunshine in 1996, and Keebler was in turn acquired by Kellogg in 2001.

Cheez-It invented in Dayton According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the first Cheez-It Cheese Crackers were sold by The Green & Green Company of Dayton in May 1921. The company, which had started business in 1896, was better known for their Edgemont crackers and for their nutty-flavored Dayton cracker, which was stamped with the name Dayton . After the Wall Street Crash of 1929, The Green & Green Company was acquired by The Sunshine Biscuit Company. The Keebler Company acquired Sunshine in 1996, and Keebler was in turn acquired by Kellogg in 2001.

By putting out a bowl of Cheez-Its at your Bengals watch party, you’re representing both cities with one snack.

Cheez-It brand crackers were first introduced in 1921 by the Green & Green Company, then located at the corners of Cincinnati and Concord streets. “You’ll like Cheez-It” was an early slogan promoting these cheesy crackers.

Cheez-Its are available everywhere, including most grocery stores.

