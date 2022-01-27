WHO DEY! Enjoy your Bengals watch party with Dayton’s best snacks

Caption Esther Prices Candies in Dayton sells over half a million boxes of assorted chocolates every year. Credit: Hannah Poturalski/ STAFF Credit: Hannah Poturalski/ STAFF Caption Esther Prices Candies in Dayton sells over half a million boxes of assorted chocolates every year. Credit: Hannah Poturalski/ STAFF Credit: Hannah Poturalski/ STAFF

Esther Price is a Dayton institution, and win or lose, everyone is in a better mood with a little candy.

Shop Esther Price’s products online at estherprice.com/esther-price-shop/ or shop in-person at one of seven Esther Price locations in the region, including three in Dayton.

🏈Dayton square-cut pizza

We can debate for hours who makes the best square-cut pizza — Cassano’s, Marion’s Piazza, Oregon Express.... But one thing is certain, Dayton’s signature pizza style is perfect for parties.

Each pizza square is packed with cheesy goodness. Square-cut pizza slices are easy to handle and divide among friends and family members.

🏈Mikesell’s Potato Chips

Nothing says Football Sunday more than potato chips and nothing says Football Sunday in Dayton more than Mikesell’s. One would be smart to always have a bag of Mikesell’s on hand, but especially on game day.

They’re addicting, so you might want to stock-up if you’re watching with friends.

The Mikesell’s line is sold in grocery stores and breweries all across the region.

🏈Buckeye Vodka

For a spirited watch party, you’ve got to have Buckeye Vodka on the shelf.

Founded by two Centerville brothers in 2011, Buckeye Vodka just finished celebrating its 10th anniversary. To mark the milestone, the company shared a free Cocktail eBook that’s available to everyone.

Visit buckeyevodka.com/cocktail-book-gate to download the book and get inspired ahead of your gameday party.

🏈Cheez-Its

Cheez-It invented in Dayton According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the first Cheez-It Cheese Crackers were sold by The Green & Green Company of Dayton in May 1921. The company, which had started business in 1896, was better known for their Edgemont crackers and for their nutty-flavored Dayton cracker, which was stamped with the name Dayton . After the Wall Street Crash of 1929, The Green & Green Company was acquired by The Sunshine Biscuit Company. The Keebler Company acquired Sunshine in 1996, and Keebler was in turn acquired by Kellogg in 2001.

By putting out a bowl of Cheez-Its at your Bengals watch party, you’re representing both cities with one snack.

Cheez-It brand crackers were first introduced in 1921 by the Green & Green Company, then located at the corners of Cincinnati and Concord streets. “You’ll like Cheez-It” was an early slogan promoting these cheesy crackers.

Cheez-Its are available everywhere, including most grocery stores.