Wings & Rings celebrates 10 years in Piqua

They recalled looking for a site for their restaurant 10 years ago.

“Miller Valentine was looking for a location for us for our very first BWR (Buffalo Wings and Rings) and they called one day and said, ‘Let’s meet in Piqua.’ We met there and looked at the site and signed a deal,” they said.

The couple now owns seven Wings and Rings location including four others in Ohio, one in South Dakota and another in Nebraska.

Th restaurant is featuring several deals to celebrate including $1.19 tenders and $10 cheeseburger, fries and drink on Wednesday, $1 off medium drafts, specialty cocktails and wine until 9 p.m. on Thursday and $10 domestic beer buckets Friday through Sunday.

If you’ve never been to Wings and Rings, the couple said you can expect fresh food, a full bar and a VIP experience with at-table service. The Piqua location at 989 E. Ash St. has 50 TVs and a jukebox.

For more information, visit www.wingsandrings.com.