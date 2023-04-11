Women in Tulle will bring together hundreds for downtown Dayton march

The tea party is a new addition to the Women in Tulle’s event lineup and serves as the organization’s devotion to its sisterhood pillar, bringing together women of many different backgrounds for fellowship and conversation. The event will also feature a three-tier menu and live music.

The first two years of the Women in Tulle march have seen approximately 600 to 800 women joining along for the fundraiser. This year, Women in Tulle is marching to provide cranial prosthetics for women and children and raise awareness for alopecia, supporting the organizations health and wellness pillar.

At the center of Gullette’s mission, she said, is creating a blueprint to transform Women in Tulle into a “touring women’s empowerment retreat and celebration.” Organizers are currently planning to take the movement around the state, beginning in Cincinnati.

HOW TO GO

What: Women in Tulle weekend

When: The Bougie High Noon Tea will be Saturday, April 22 from 1-3 p.m. The Unity Walk will be Sunday, April 23 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: The tea party will be held at Milton Athletic Club located at 640 Cosler Drive, Dayton. The march will pop-up in a downtown location that will be released by organizers to members of the Facebook group two hours in advance.

More Information: Visit https://www.womenintulle.com/events. You can join the Facebook group by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/1234472270231850/.