WORTH THE DRIVE: Have fun in the sun at Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville

For your little ones who want to be a part of the excitement and thrills, they will have the opportunity to enter the park for free this season with a new Pre-K Season Pass for ages 3 to 5.

“We are really excited for the 2022 season and to be able to welcome families for a season of memory making,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom general manager, in a release. “Herschend Family Entertainment has made a significant effort to make Kentucky Kingdom the place to discover family fun in Louisville this summer, and we are bringing new experiences and entertainment to Louisville all season long.”

Season passes start at $74.99. For more information about Kentucky Kingdom, visit kentuckykingdom.com