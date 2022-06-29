WORTH THE DRIVE: Have fun in the sun at Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville

BreakingNews
Dayton may not prioritize enforcement of abortion law
Aerial view of Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Contributed

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

If you’re looking for more adventure and family-friendly entertainment this summer, consider exploring Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville.

Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay is the largest amusement park and water park in Kentucky. Owned by Herschend Family Entertainment, this destination is over 67 acres and features over 70 rides.

The 2022 season is making sure all visitors are having fun in the sun. A new dog stunt show will be introduced as well as a fall event that will brighten the starry night sky during the extended season through October 30.

Participants ride the Tornado water slide at Kentucky Kingdom.

Credit: Contributed

Participants ride the Tornado water slide at Kentucky Kingdom.

Credit: Contributed

In addition to the park’s newest features, you’ll find roaring roller coasters for all ages, two large wave pools with one particularly holding 750,000 gallons of water, and the Deep Water Dive, a 377-foot-long water slide with 121-foot drop.

For your little ones who want to be a part of the excitement and thrills, they will have the opportunity to enter the park for free this season with a new Pre-K Season Pass for ages 3 to 5.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Explore the family-friendly country charm of Marion, Ohio
A family wave pool and roller coaster T3 at Kentucky Kingdom.

Credit: Contributed

A family wave pool and roller coaster T3 at Kentucky Kingdom.

Credit: Contributed

“We are really excited for the 2022 season and to be able to welcome families for a season of memory making,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom general manager, in a release. “Herschend Family Entertainment has made a significant effort to make Kentucky Kingdom the place to discover family fun in Louisville this summer, and we are bringing new experiences and entertainment to Louisville all season long.”

Season passes start at $74.99. For more information about Kentucky Kingdom, visit kentuckykingdom.com

