WORTH THE DRIVE: Visit Indiana ski resort that helped hone skills of two Olympic skiers

Two Olympians can trace their origin stories back to a skiing destination just an hour and a half away.
Perfect North Slopes, located in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, has provided the perfect conditions for skiers Justin Schoenefeld and Nick Goepper, both from Indiana, to hone their skills. At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Schoenefeld brought home a gold medal and Goepper claimed a silver medal.
To celebrate this skiing home to two of the most successful athletes in this year’s Winter Olympics, we are providing a useful guide for those who want to hit the slopes at Perfect North Slopes.
Despite its location in southern Indiana, Perfect North Slopes captures a quintessential “up north” feel for many skiers. The slopes boast a 400-foot vertical hill and around 100 acres of terrain. Aside from skiing, Perfect North Slopes offers its visitors a chance to go snowboarding and snow tubing through its acres of snow. Perfect North Slopes also offers five lifts, six carpet lifts and two tows.
For those who are new to skiing or snowboarding (or who may want to follow in the footsteps of Schoenefeld and Goepper), Perfect North Slopes also offers lessons. However, those who are more inclined to lounge and admire the surroundings while their group hits the slopes will also find Perfect North Slopes’ lodge to be especially hospitable. The lodge offers visitors a place to eat food like cheeseburgers, mac ‘n cheese, pizza, and cheesecake. The lodge also boasts a shop full of snowboarding and skiing accessories.
Visitors can go skiing and snowboarding on Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to midnight. Snow tubing takes place from Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Before hitting the road, it’s best to check the daily snow report to ensure that you will be skiing or snowboarding in favorable conditions. Updates regarding closings and snow conditions will also be available on Perfect North Slopes’ Facebook page.
Eight-hour lift tickets are $65 per person and $55 for children 12 years of age and younger, seniors over the age of 60 and members of the military. Prices for short-term lift tickets can also be found by visiting Perfect North Slopes’ website. Unlimited snow tubing tickets are $32 per person and $27 for children 12 years of age and younger, seniors over the age of 60 and members of the military.
For more information, visit https://perfectnorth.com or Perfect North Slopes’ Facebook page.
