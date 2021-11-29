Xenia business owners, developers to renovate Carnegie Library for restaurant, event space

In 2017, Carnegie Library Friends, a group of volunteers, city and county leaders came up with three potential futures for the property, which included uses as a historical and cultural hub, a culinary space, or small business incubator. Estimated renovation costs from 2017 placed the restoration of the building between $2.2 million and $2.4 million. Some of these may be mitigated through Ohio Historic Tax Credits, according to city documents.

While the present vision doesn’t follow one of the three options, the group plans to work with Carnegie Library Friends and the community at large to “get it right.”

“We have a vision of how we’d like to do this. We definitely want to restore as much as possible to its original splendor as it used to look, minus furnishings,” Walker said.