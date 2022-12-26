YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 10 shows of 2022 across the Dayton region

As the war in Ukraine rages on, this timeless story of a poor Jewish dairyman and his family forced out of their homeland pulsated with relevancy under the direction of Bartlett Sher. Wonderfully led with contemporary instincts by Danny Arnold as Tevye, this outstanding tour was movingly dedicated at its curtain call to the people of Ukraine. The luminous cast featured marvelously meek work by Daniel Kushner, the best Motel I have ever seen who delivered the best rendition of “Miracle of Miracles” I have ever heard.

3. “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help” – Human Race Theatre Company

The look and feel of the 1970s fueled the warm nostalgia of Katie Forgette’s charming Norman Lear-esque comedy about an Irish-Catholic family trying to make ends meet while coping with a school scandal. Directed by Margarett Perry, this terrific local premiere included Dayton native Cecily Dowd’s appealing narrative presence as Linda, Mierkta Girten as Linda’s supportive, savvy aunt Theresa, and the humorously versatile Jason Podplesky in multiple roles including opinionated patriarch Mike and pesky busybody Betty Heckenbach.

4. “Sister Act” – Wright State University

Wright State’s joyful, hilarious and touching production of composer Alan Menken’s musical comedy “Sister Act,” directed by Greg Hellems, was bolstered to the hilt by Alexis Ariana’s radiant portrayal of disco diva Deloris Van Cartier. The vocal caliber of this show was simply superb, particularly Ariana and the Nuns Ensemble’s exhilarating, spine-tingling rendition of “Raise Your Voice.” Amen!

5. “Amour” – Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre

It took 20 years for an organization in our region to attempt Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand’s “Amour,” a beautiful, sung-through, Tony-nominated flop musical about a hopelessly romantic Parisian who magically discovers he can walk through walls. Director Ryan Heinrich’s impressive regional premiere, endearingly led by Sean Miller-Jones as the unassuming Dusoleil, was a vocally sublime testament to artistically confident community theater risk-taking.

6. “Something Rotten!” – TheatreLab Dayton

Composed by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick, this kooky salute to the Renaissance was a revelatory delight in the hands of TheatreLab Dayton. Director Angie Thacker’s wildly entertaining cast featured dynamic duo Zach King and Desmond Kingston as playwrights/brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom respectively. Cool, charismatic tenor Brent Hoggatt brought sexy back as Shakespeare, adored by everyone except Nick.

7. “The Lifespan of a Fact” – Dayton Theatre Guild

Journalistic integrity and creative essaying collide in Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell’s relevant comedy, staged at the Guild by Tim Rezash. Brandon Shockney’s passionately meticulous portrayal of Jim Fingal, a Harvard educated fact-checker hired by a prominent magazine to work on an essay by a famous author, fueled a remarkable battle of unrelenting determination opposite Jennifer Lockwood (editor Emily Penrose) and Jared Mola (writer John D’Agata). The splendid Shockney rivaled Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of Jim in the original Broadway production.

8. “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend” – Human Race Theatre Company

The Human Race Theatre is still a prime developmental outlet for new musicals with enormous potential. Effervescent triple threat Charissa Bertels’ funny and poignant account of her unique friendship with an eightysomething millionaire, directed by Sean Daniels and tunefully musicalized by Christian Duhamel and Ed Bell, was a refreshing, off-Broadway-worthy gem.

9. “Broadway Bound” – Dayton Theatre Guild

Neil Simon’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-nominated dramedy was a perfectly intimate fit for the Guild. Director Marjorie Strader’s excellently cohesive cast (featuring Guild newcomers Dustin Schwab and Michael Ferrarelli as brothers trying to break into show business) skillfully navigated the humor and heartbreak of a close-knit family in crisis.

10. “Phantom” – La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s adaptation of “The Phantom of the Opera” has been a La Comedia favorite for decades. Under the direction of Chris Beiser, the musical returned for its fifth iteration, gorgeously heightened by the soaring vocals and emotional resonance of Matthew Wade (Erik/Phantom) and Lily Autumn Page (Christine).

Top 10 shows of 2022 outside the Dayton region

FYI: “A Strange Loop” was among my 2021 favorites as seen in its pre-Broadway engagement at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.