Yellow Cab Tavern to host gathering in memory of Dayton musician

In addition, Madewell was a club DJ, hosting his themed nights like the 1960s-focused Fab Gear and L’Eighties Night at a variety of local venues. He was also the go-to wedding DJ for many local musicians. In the early to mid-2010s, Madewell organized the popular open stage event Rock N Roll Play Date that was held first at One Eyed Jacks and later at Oregon Express and South Park Tavern.

Explore Shop over 40 vendors Saturday at Oregon District Holiday Bazaa

His obituary states that after a short stint at the University of Cincinnati, he owned and operated Spinout Records in Oxford for several years and hosted many shows and parties at the Honeycomb Hideout. He’s also described as a “Dayton music history enthusiast.”

Madewell’s most recent musical project was the synth-pop act, Dirty/Clean, with Josh Egeland. The duo released the albums “Welt Am Draht” (2014), “Ulter Nation” (2016) and “Stereo” (2019). Dirty/Clean also composed and recorded the score for local filmmaker Victor Bonacore’s low budget film “Thrust!” (2022).

He is survived by his parents, David and Bette Madewell, his brother John and wife Andrea, nephews Mitchell and Leland, his sister Kelly, and nieces Iris and June.

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Sunday’s event offers a chance to share stories and memories of Madewell, but a memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church of Union with Pastor Dan Kincer officiating.