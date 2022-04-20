Yellow Springs bakery selling non-medicated 4/20 treats

It’s no secret that both cannabis smokers and non-smokers recognize April 20 - 4/20 - as a national holiday for cannabis culture.
A Yellow Springs bakery is celebrating today by selling non-medicated 4/20 munchies boxes until 1 p.m.
Credit: Cacky's Cakery Photo
“I moved to Yellow Springs nine years ago and learned it’s a pretty big part of the culture,” said Cacky Jones, owner of Cacky’s Cakery. “I was inspired to create a fun celebration box for all. Whether you partake or not, who doesn’t love artfully crafted sweets made with the highest quality ingredients available?”
Jones said she created her first 4/20 box in 2020 as a way to create happiness and excitement for her clients during the beginning of the pandemic.
I made extra non-medicated 4/20 munchies. Order here. 💚 https://cackyscakery.bigcartel.com/Posted by Cacky's Cakery on Tuesday, April 19, 2022
This year, Jones has two boxes available. One box includes six vanilla-bean cannabis leaf shaped sugar cookies for $48. The other box includes a cosmic brownie, rice crispy buddz, dank-a-roos, two pineapple-passion fruit shortbread cookies and a vanilla-bean cannabis leaf shaped sugar cookie for $45.
Customers can order the boxes on her website. Pickup is today only between noon and 1 p.m.
To order a box, click here.
