Yumi Boba Tea opens second location near Dayton Mall, plans to expand

Yumi Boba Tea has opened a second location in the Dayton area after success at its first shop in the Airway Shopping Center.
The Taiwanese bubble-tea shop and Vietnamese deli, founded by Tiffany Ngo, opened in 2020.
“I’ve had a chance to visit and try many different brand-name boba tea shops around the country, in places like Michigan, California and Texas, and it just leads me to want to open a tea place here in Dayton where I can introduce those delicious drinks to everyone,” Ngo previously told this news outlet. “I also want the store to become a place where everyone can hang out and chill during lunchtime or after work.”
Ngo said they decided to open the first shop at 170 Woodman Drive in Riverside due to its proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University. She said they decided to expand south of the Dayton area due to customer requests.
The new location will have beverages only, but Ngo said they plan to make bubble waffles.
Yumi Boba Tea serves a variety of bubble teas, smoothies and coffees.
Bubble tea, or Boba, is a Taiwanese drink that emerged in the 1980s, consisting usually of fresh-brewed tea mixed with milk or fruits and topped off with chewy tapioca balls. Customers are able to customize their bubble teas and adjust the level of sweetness with different ingredients and toppings.
“I grew up with Boba tea,” Ngo said. “I like to create my own recipes, my own drinks.”
She explained her shops have unique, specialty drinks you won’t see at other places in the Miami Valley. Some of their specialty drinks include Strawberry Matcha Latte, Ube Taro Latte, Mango Cheese Foam, Vietnamese Coffee, Butterfly Pea Lemonade, Pina Colada Smoothie, Milk Foam Green Tea, Fruit Slushy Tornadoes and many more.
The new location also features several decorations including a flower background and cherry blossom tree to help create the perfect photo or video backdrop.
Yumi Boba Tea has plans to expand to Huber Heights with another new shop sometime next year, Ngo said.
The Miamisburg shop, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, is located at 204 N. Springboro Pike. For more information, visit the Yumi Boba Tea 2′s Facebook page or website.
