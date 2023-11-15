YWCA Dayton announces 2024 Women of Influence

YWCA Dayton is honoring six women during its 2024 Women of Influence awards luncheon.

“The six women we plan to honor in March have worked to break down barriers, build connections, and help the most vulnerable among us thrive,” stated Terra Williams, President & CEO of YWCA Dayton in a press release. “That is the mission work YWCA Dayton has done for more than 150 years, and we are honored to lift up these women in pursuit of that vision.”

The group of honorees were selected from a pool of nominations by YWCA Dayton leadership and the volunteer Women of Influence Committee. The committee is led by Chair Jennifer Hann Harrison, partner-in-charge at the Taft Dayton office, and Co-Chair Cory Earl, market president and publisher of Dayton Business Journal.

YWCA Dayton Women of Influence awards have recognized and honored more than 180 influential women in the Dayton area. This year marks the 26th anniversary of Women of Influence.

“YWCA Dayton has a bold mission of eliminating racism and empowering women,” Williams said. “It is only fitting that we set aside time each year to honor the region’s boldest, bravest, brightest, and most influential women.”

The 2024 Women of Influence honorees are:

Barbara Bostic, Consultant, You & Me Inc.

Belinda Kenley, Vice President, Energy Optimizers USA

Janice Culver, Community Volunteer and Philanthropist

Nozipo Glenn, Community Advocate

Sarah Hackenbracht, CEO, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association

Pat McDonald, who was first honored as a Woman of Influence in 2007, will be honored with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.

“McDonald retired in 2017 from her position as market president of KeyBank for the Dayton Region after working 30 years as a local and regional bank executive,” the release said. “She went on to use her gifts to serve as interim CEO at two local nonprofits — Dayton Society of Natural History and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance — before coming to YWCA Dayton to serve as interim president and CEO from January to May 2023.”

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the Dayton Convention Center. For more information or to purchase tickets to the luncheon, visit www.ywcadayton.org.