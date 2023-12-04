BreakingNews
YWCA Dayton seeks local artist to design 2024 Women of Influence awards

Credit: Knack Video + Photo

YWCA Dayton is looking for a local woman artist to design and create awards to present to honorees at the nonprofit’s 2024 Women of Influence luncheon on Thursday, March 14.

“This award is a way to recognize our Women of Influence honorees, but it is also a way to life up the talents of a local woman in the arts,” said YWCA Dayton President & CEO Terra Fox Williams.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

The organization wants artists to draw inspiration from the phrase “All of Us,” representing how all of us must join in the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, a press release from YWCA Dayton said.

Artists can use any medium to create the awards, but they must be able to serve as a physical award handed to the honorees at the event.

The artist selected will have a $1,000 commission for the materials and production of the awards, the release said. There must be a way to engrave the names of the honorees on each award as well.

YWCA Dayton Women of Influence awards have recognized and honored more than 180 influential women in the Dayton area. This year marks the 26th anniversary of Women of Influence.

The 2024 Women of Influence honorees are:

  • Barbara Bostic, Consultant, You & Me Inc.
  • Belinda Kenley, Vice President, Energy Optimizers USA
  • Janice Culver, Community Volunteer and Philanthropist
  • Nozipo Glenn, Community Advocate
  • Sarah Hackenbracht, CEO, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association

Pat McDonald, a 2007 Woman of Influence honoree, will receive the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Artists must submit a digital design of their proposal and fill out a questionnaire regarding their design and YWCA Dayton’s mission. Submissions should be emailed to womenofinfluence@ywcadayton.org with the subject line Call for Artists Women of Influence.

This will be the eighth year YWCA Dayton has commissioned a local artist to design the award, the release said.

