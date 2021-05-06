A perfect Sunday cocktail to enjoy after your spring cleaning is done

That’s just what I did last Sunday after I had spent the day clearing the weeds out of my little yard, folded three loads of laundry and put all my groceries for the week away.

The first sighting of rhubarb at the grocery store always gets me particularly excited. The bright, beautiful, pink stalks were calling out to me, so I grabbed a few, along with some blackberries. While they would make a delicious pie, I prefer to drink my dessert. So, I made a yummy cocktail made from those two springy fruits and sat out on my patio to enjoy the remains of the day. The next thing I knew, I was waking myself up (very likely) from my own snore. I’m not sure if it was the cocktail or all the hard work I did, but I was lulled into a delightful “Sunday snooze.” Thus, the inspiration for the name of my newest cocktail concoction. Easy enough to make at home, so you should do just that!