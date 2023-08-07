Best of Dayton: Here are the 10 closest races with 5 more days left to vote

We have five days left to vote in Best of Dayton, and you can still have a voice in any of our categories.

We wanted to share our 10 closest races. Click here to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the closest races (presented with finalists in random order):

Best Annual Festival

• Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

• Yellow Springs Street Fair

• Strawberry Festival Troy

• Waynesville Sauerkraut Festival

• Dayton Greek Festival

• Dayton Dia De Muertos

Best Appetizers

• El Meson

• Nick’s Restaurant

• Rip Rap Roadhouse

• Loose Ends Brewing

• Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

• Corner Kitchen

Best Car Wash

• Flying Ace Express

• Mike’s Carwash

• Soft Touch Car Wash Systems

• Wash it Dean

• Dayton Detailing

• S & R Auto Detailing & Accessories

Best Diner

• George’s Family Restaurant

• Cherry House Cafe

• Hasty Tasty Pancake House

• Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

• The Brunch Club

• Debbie’s Restaurant

Best Family Fun Destination

• Day Air Ballpark

• Young’s Jersey Dairy

• Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

• Kings Island

• Carillon Historical Park

• Scene75 Entertainment Center

Best Florist

• Oberer’s Flowers

• The Flowerman

• Furst The Florist & Greenhouses

• Hollon Flowers

• Oakwood Florist

• The Flower Shoppe

• Far Hills Florist

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

• Treasure Island Supper Club

• Grist

• Tony’s Italian Kitchen

• Beavercreek Pizza Dive

• Jasper Kitchen + Bar

• Corner Kitchen

Best Park/Walking Path

• Cox Arboretum MetroPark

• Aullwood Garden MetroPark

• Glen Helen Nature Preserve

• Sugarcreek MetroPark

• John Bryan State Park

• Englewood MetroPark

• RiverScape MetroPark

Best Spa

• 252 West Salon & MedSpa

• Woodhouse Spa - Dayton

• Square One Salon & Spa

• Cleopatra’s Paradise Nail Spa

• Gem City Beauty

• Temple of Esteem Studio

Best Tattoo Artist

• Erin Manning

• Donta’e Foster

• Kyle Cotterman

• Kim Loesche

• Dustie Pitstick

• Robbie Bauer

