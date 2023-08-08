Best of Dayton: What are the best attractions in Dayton? Here are 7 categories to vote on

When you think of Dayton, you sometimes think of one particular place or landmark.

Here are the categories about attractions and landmarks:

Best Attraction

• 2nd Street Market

• Carillon Historical Park

• Dayton Dragons

• Fountains at Riverscape

• Levitt Pavilion

• National Museum of the US Air Force

Best Art Gallery

• Darty Art

• Dayton Art Institute

• DIAD Studio and Gallery

• Edward A. Dixon Gallery

• Vagabond Studio & Gallery

Best Concert Venue

• Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

• Fraze Pavilion

• Levitt Pavilion Dayton

• Rose Music Center at The Heights

• The Brightside Music & Event Venue

• Yellow Cab Tavern

Best Dayton Landmark

• Dayton Arcade

• Deeds Carillon

• Fountain at RiverScape MetroPark

• Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales MetroPark

• National Museum of the US Air Force

• Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Best Family Fun Destination

• Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

• Carillon Historical Park

• Day Air Ballpark

• Kings Island

• Scene75 Entertainment Center

• Young’s Jersey Dairy

Best Museum

• America’s Packard Museum

• Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

• Carillon Historical Park

• Dayton Art Institute

• Dayton International Peace Museum

• National Museum of the US Air Force

Favorite Sporting Event

• Air Force Marathon

• Dayton Dragons

• First Four

• UD Basketball

• Wright State Basketball

