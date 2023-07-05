X

Popular winery for Dayton residents site of latest Oakwood historical marker

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
12 minutes ago

A popular getaway spot for Dayton residents in the last half of the 19th century is the site of the Oakwood latest historical marker.

Kramer’s Wine & Pleasure Gardens attracted crowds of people looking to temporarily escape the city life and enjoy what was — at its peak — about 60 acres vineyards, orchards and gardens at the current site of the Dayton Country Club on Kramer Road, the head of the Oakwood Historical Society said.

“This was considered coming out into the country. People from Dayton flocked to this place,” OHS president Debra Edwards said.

Visitors traveled an hour by horseback and buggy to enjoy the rural surroundings, officials said.

ExploreEARLIER: Oakwood schools moving to ask voters for new tax levy in fall election

“They’d spend the entire day there picnicking, drinking wine, just strolling the beautiful gardens,” Edwards said. “So, it really was a great place for them to come and just stay the whole day. It was like a big park for them.”

The plaque that states German immigrant William Kramer’s site would “bring good cheer to the thirsty people of the city” is the third in a series of markers in a project the historical society started last year.

The endeavor honors the 150th anniversary of the platting of the Town of Oakwood in 1872, some 30-plus years before the city incorporated.

The first two were installed on Park Avenue. One is at the city building and the second was dedicated across the street at the former site of the town’s first library.

ExplorePOPULAR: Local households have a choice to make: Opt out of electric aggregation or do nothing and let it happen

Two others are planned for dedication this summer, likely in July and August, Edwards said. One will commemorate the Schantz Park Historic District and other the Four Mile Tavern, officials said.

All three are being funded by The Rotary Club of Oakwood, according to a release from the city.

The rotary club sees “great value in memorializing and highlighting the character of our small community,” club President Chris Epley said in the release.

Aside from the two other locations this summer, sites to be commemorated with future markers haven’t been finalized, Edwards said.

ExploreEARLIER: Kroger plans to expand Kettering store near Town & Country

“We’re still gathering funding for this project,” she said. “And as we do, some of the people who donate this money” are consulted about the markers “and sometimes they have a preference. They ask about (the) ones they want to support. So, we’re just taking it one at a time.”

In Other News
1
Violent crime up in Dayton; police chief cites need to ‘change hearts...
2
Large police presence, call for officer assistance reported in Dayton
3
Yellow Springs 15-year-old dies after being hit by car
4
Americana Festival celebrates a sizzling Independence Day
5
Fourth of July fireworks: Mostly clear skies, but rain possible near...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top