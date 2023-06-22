JUST IN: Kroger plans to expand Kettering store near Town & Country, records show

KETTERING — Kroger plans to expand its Kettering grocery store at the Eichelberger Shopping Center on Stroop Road, records show.

Plans submitted to the city indicate “proposed building expansion” that would include the adjacent former CVS Pharmacy, which closed in February 2022.

Plans show the store at East Stroop currently having 58,960 square feet, but growing to 72,903 square feet in the expansion with “Kroger to take over existing CVS space.”

The Cincinnati-based national retailer last year leased out-lot space that housed the former Friendly’s restaurant and the former Liberty Savings Bank, officials said.

Those sites were demolished earlier this year for additional Kroger parking, city officials said.

The shopping center, which is across Shroyer Road from Town & Country Shopping Center near the heart of Kettering, is owned by Jack W. Eichelberger Trust, Montgomery County land records state.

Requests for comment from Kroger and from attorney Gary Froelich, trustee for shopping center property, were not immediately returned.

The Kroger store was remodeled into a Fresh Fare in 2009, then the city widened sidewalks and installed decorative street lights and retaining walls on Stroop in 2014.

Records show shopping center parcel is 9.5 acres.