JUST IN: Oakwood schools moves to combine tax levies in fall election

The Oakwood City School District is moving to ask voters this fall to approve a combined 6.75-mill levy for operating and permanent improvement funds.

The Oakwood board of education voted 5-0 Tuesday night on a resolution that would provide 5.75 mills for operations and 1 mill for permanent improvements, Treasurer Laura Sauber said.

The board’s action will allow the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office to certify the millage before the district votes to officially place the issue on the ballot, likely next month, Sauber said.

School board President John Wilson said district officials have been talking in work sessions for months about combining levies.

Oakwood voters this past November approved a five-year, 1.8-mill renewal levy for permanent improvements. It was expected to raise about $534,000 in the first year, officials said.

Voters in the school district have approved the levy each time it has been on the ballot since the late 1970s, district officials said. That includes four elections since 2000, all of which saw at least 70% of the ballots cast in favor of the renewal.

In 2019, Oakwood voters approved a school tax issue that was a combination levy/bond to raise money for $18 million in renovations to the district’s 90-year-old schools, as well as pay for day-to-day operating costs.

One piece was a permanent 4.99-mill levy to pay for higher personnel and operating expenses, which costs an extra $174.65 annually for a $100,000 home. The second part is a 37-year, 2.71-mill bond for the renovations, costing $94.85. That makes the total cost $269.50 per $100,000 of property value.