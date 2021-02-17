Our Daytonian of the Week seeks to build a coffee empire in the Miami Valley

Bill Miller Jr., the owner of Grind House Coffee & Tea Company. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Bill Miller Credit: Bill Miller

Tell us about your background. What has led you to this point in your career?

I’ve been in the retail and restaurant industry for over 20 years. I’ve gotten to a point in my career that it was time to put my experience and things learned during my career to the test.

What led you to open Grind House Coffee & Tea Company? What was the inspiration behind the shop’s mission?

Growing up, we drank coffee every day. I think we were blending coffee before it was popular. My inspiration came from my parents. My mother knew I had always wanted to open a coffee shop and encouraged me to start looking into it. When my mother passed away in 2015, it was my father who told me to get up and follow my dreams.

What do you love about your job?

The best thing about working for yourself is that I get to spend time with my family more often.

What role does the restaurant play in the community? How has the restaurant given back to the community, and vice versa?

I use the restaurant as a vessel of giving within the community. We hold clothing drives and adopt a family during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Why should coffee and tea lovers seek out Grind House Coffee & Tea Company? Which menu items are your personal favorites?

I think the community should always support local small businesses. Everything we sell has been bought from local bakeries and we roast our beans locally. My personal favorite drink is the Bourbon Maple Caramel Latte. Best drink I’ve every created.

Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. bags of coffee. SUBMITTED

Where do you see your business headed in the next few years/months?

We want to expand throughout the Dayton area, starting with the Wright Dunbar area.

What’s been your most recent professional challenge, and how did you push through the challenge?

We pushed through by tackling the situation head on.

How have you had to pivot professionally to cope with challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Fortunately the COVID-19 pandemic helped us because we are located inside of a grocery store. As their traffic increased, so did ours. Our deliveries increased also.

What are your favorite places to grab a bite to eat (or even a coffee) in Dayton?

My favorite places to grab coffee are Warehouse 4, Wholly Grounds and Third Perk. My favorite places to get something to eat would be Delight, Soca [Food Truck] and Wheat Penny.

What inspires you about Dayton?

Dayton is full of the entrepreneurial spirit the country needs. And we are taking advantage of it!