New Year’s Eve drink ideas from a popular liquor brand

The company advises drinkers to use butterfly pea flowers to infuse the vodka, which can be purchased online as tea leaves or as a serum/flavor at liquor stores.

Apparently, you can buy the flower online. We found it as tea leaves and as a serum/flavor available at liquor stores.

Here is the recipe:

Midnight Blue

Ingredients:

● 3 oz Butterfly Pea-Infused Buckeye Vodka

● Tonic water ice cubes

● 1.5 oz ginger simple syrup

● 3 oz lime juice

● Tonic water

Directions:

Infuse 3oz Buckeye Vodka in a Mason jar with 3-5 butterfly pea flowers. Let sit overnight, then strain out the flowers. The vodka becomes a rich color and is ready to use.

Cocktail: Freeze tonic water into ice cubes. Pour ginger syrup, lime juice, and infused vodka over tonic water ice cubes and stir. Top off with tonic water.

Marshmallow Vodka Pops

The next recipe is for a treat: Marshmallow Vodka Pops. Did you ever think to infuse marshmallows? We didn’t.

“This bite sized treats are not for the kids ... but they may make you giggle,” Buckeye Vodka says in its news release. Here are the ingredients:

● 8 oz Buckeye Vodka

● 1 bag of Marshmallows

● Colored sugar

Directions: Pour Buckeye Vodka into shot glasses. Pour sugar into dishes. Skewer marshmallows, soak quickly in vodka, and roll in colored sugar. Serve immediately.

Buckeye Vodka Espresso Martini

The last recipe we checked out is for one of the most popular drinks around the globe: An Espresso Martini. Who isn’t ordering these after seeing every guest on “Below Deck” order one from the stews on their yacht?

“Reach for 10-times-distilled Buckeye Vodka for a smoooooth martini with premium, superior taste,” states the news release. Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

● 2 oz Buckeye Vodka

● 1 oz kahlua

● 1 oz espresso

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake it up and strain into a martini glass.

The company offers more recipes online at BuckyeVodka.com.