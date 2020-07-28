Oscar-winning film ‘American Factory,’ Chappelle nominated for Emmy awards

Recently minted Academy Award-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar of Yellow Springs and Yellow Springs resident celebrity Dave Chappelle might add some more big awards to their mantles.
Reichert and Bognar, retired Wright State University film professors, have been nominated for Outstanding Director for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program for their acclaimed Netflix documentary “American Factory,” which chronicled the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America in Moraine.
The documentary also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program (Erick Stoll, Aubrey Keith) and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Lindsay Utz). In 2007, Reichert and Bognar won an Emmy for the documentary “A Lion in the House.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
In related Emmy news, Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special “Sticks and Stones” received nominations for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special. Chappelle also was honored twice in the category of Outstanding Variety Special Pre-Recorded for “Sticks and Stones” and “The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.”
The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.