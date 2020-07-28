Oscar-winning film ‘American Factory,’ Chappelle nominated for Emmy awards

In related Emmy news, Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special “Sticks and Stones” received nominations for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special. Chappelle also was honored twice in the category of Outstanding Variety Special Pre-Recorded for “Sticks and Stones” and “The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.”

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.