Oscar-winning film ‘American Factory,’ Chappelle nominated for Emmy awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Filmmakers Jeff Reichert and Julia Reichert, winners of the Documentary Feature award for âAmerican Factory,â attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Credit: Kevork Djansezian

What to Love | 5 hours ago
By Russell Florence Jr., Contributing Writer

Recently minted Academy Award-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar of Yellow Springs and Yellow Springs resident celebrity Dave Chappelle might add some more big awards to their mantles.

Reichert and Bognar, retired Wright State University film professors, have been nominated for Outstanding Director for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program for their acclaimed Netflix documentary “American Factory,” which chronicled the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America in Moraine.

Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who won an Oscar in the documentary feature category for âAmerican Factory,â returned to Wright State University Thursday to speak with students in the Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. Reichert is a professor emeritus at WSU and Bognar is an alumnus and former motion pictures faculty member. The couple brought their Oscar statuettes for the students to pass around and shared their documentary film making process. âAmerican Factoryâ follows the creation of the Chinese-owned automotive glass-factory Fuyao Glass America in the same building that had once housed a General Motors assembly operation in Moraine. LISA POWELL / STAFF
The documentary also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program (Erick Stoll, Aubrey Keith) and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Lindsay Utz). In 2007, Reichert and Bognar won an Emmy for the documentary “A Lion in the House.”

Dave Chappelle hosted the Gem City Shine benefit concert in Dayton's Oregon District on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Stevie Wonder, Chance the Rapper, Thundercat and Teyana Taylor were among the performers and there were also appearances made by Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Fonzworth Bentley and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

In related Emmy news, Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special “Sticks and Stones” received nominations for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special. Chappelle also was honored twice in the category of Outstanding Variety Special Pre-Recorded for “Sticks and Stones” and “The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.”

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be telecast Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

