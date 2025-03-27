PERSONAL JOURNEY: Kennel owner is devoted to dogs — and the people who love them

“My parents were big into crime and medical dramas,” Wessendarp said. “I decided to go to Ohio State (University) for a criminal justice.”

In 2018, Wessendarp started working part time at a local kennel – Kennel Des Les Anges – or Kennel of the Angels. And she fell in love with her job.

“Suzy (Lundy) was the owner, and she took me under her wing,” Wessendarp said. “I had Indy, my German Shepherd and had trained her myself. I think that helped me get the job.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Wessendarp was sent home like every other college student and returned to her job at the kennel. Though the pandemic forced the owner to close the facility, Wessendarp asked Lundy if she could work on the kennel property.

During that time, Wessendarp started discussing her future with her boyfriend, Ezekial (now her husband). During those discussions, she determined that a career in criminal justice wasn’t what she wanted.

“I felt lost until Suzy made me the full-time manager of the kennel in 2020,” Wessendarp said. “I never went back to school after that.”

Wessendarp, who taught herself dog training techniques by reading and watching videos, asked Lundy if she could continue to manage the kennel until she figured out her next steps. Ezekial was a student at Ohio State and the pair lived in Wilmington at the time. With Lundy thinking about retiring, Wessendarp quickly became the “face” of KDLA.

“Suzy was trying to step back, and I worked more and more and earned her trust,” Wessendarp said. “We were like mother and daughter.”

As the pandemic went on, Wessendarp continued to go to the kennel every day and return home to her husband and dogs every evening. Then in June of 2023, she was in the kennel when Lundy suddenly lost control of her body and told Wessendarp to call an ambulance.

“I went with Suzy to the hospital, and we thought it was a stroke,” Wessendarp said. “They ran some tests and did scans and found some massive brain tumors.”

Tests revealed that Lundy had developed lung cancer that had metastasized to her brain, most likely caused by smoking. Doctors gave her weeks to live. She passed away on January 7, 2024, at the age of 62.

“Suzy had put me in her will as the sole beneficiary of the kennel,” Wessendarp said. “We decided to move into the house on the kennel property.”

Wessendarp and her husband put their Wilmington house on the market in mid-June and she took over the complete running of the kennel. Wessendarp spent days at the kennel and evenings with Lundy, helping care for her. And though Lundy had promised Wessendarp that the kennel would be an inheritance, Lundy’s family disagreed and offered to sell it to her.

“My husband and I purchased the kennel, and the sale was final in June of 2024,” Wessendarp said. “The value in this kennel isn’t the property, it’s the business. Our customers trust us to take care of their dogs, and they are excited to come here.”

Wessendarp’s husband is a mechanical engineer and ironically, she said he never has been an “animal person.” But after working full-time at his day job, he comes home each night to help his wife with the workings of the kennel, including administrative and financial tasks.

Since Lundy had owned the kennel for a decade before she passed away, Wessendarp decided to keep the name of business the same. She also kept the same staff and is committed to hiring younger people to work part-time, as Lundy did for her.

“We are really proud that we haven’t made any changes to the way the kennel has always been run,” Wessendarp said. “Suzy was known for her care of animals and taught me everything I know now about animal care.”

The Wessendarps have completed a few improvement projects such as adding new fencing but otherwise are happy with the facility as is. They have also established a scholarship in Lundy’s name and are expanding their grooming and boarding capacity.

“We designed the Suzy Lundy Memorial Scholarship to be given to one student in Waynesville who wishes to go into an animal related career,” Wessendarp said.

For Wessendarp, the real joy comes from knowing that she is helping people and their animals and giving them a safe place to stay while their owners are on vacation or away.

“We get to know each individual dog because they are all different,” Wessendarp said. “They get so excited to be here and that’s what I love. This is how I’m making a difference.”