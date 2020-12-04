Rock the holidays: Gift ideas for fans of Dayton music

Hawthorne Heights has always had a solid merch game. Some of their top items include a branded team jacket in the style of a high school letterman jacket and a baby onesie with the phrase, “I’m not crying, I’m emo.” The band’s Web store also offers its signature Amado Gold Coffee and holiday themed COVID masks. This season, Hawthorne Heights is also offering four different seasonal packages, starting with a simple “Emo” beanie and holiday card for $39.99. The most expensive is the $99 package, which features the beanie and card along with two T-shirts and the Hawthorne Heights Team Jacket. The jacket alone sells for $49.99 so that’s a pretty good deal. Buy at hawthorneheightsstore.com.

For more than a decade, Dayton-based instrumental rock band Team Void — Luis “El Muerto” Lerma (lead guitar), El Bean “Infinity” Lerma (bass) and Jon “Johnny X” Mercier (drums) — has been delivering rock, pop and punk with a hint of surf. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

There has always been an undeniable style to local instrumental rockers Team Void, from the band’s signature Mexican wrestling masks to its eye-popping album and poster graphics. Not surprisingly, the Dayton-based act has applied that artistic touch to a wide variety of merch items. There are the standards like T-shirts, buttons, poster reproductions and coffee mugs, but Team Void has gone much deeper. The group’s online store also includes pop-art inspired pieces such as an A-line dress, which sells for $43.36, an oversized floor pillow for $51.84 and a scarf for $24.52. While it is currently sold out, the group was recently selling a shower curtain. You can find Team Void gear at teamvoidmusic.com.

The coronavirus shutdowns changed things for Rad Girlfriend Records, but the Gem City’s mighty punk rock label still managed to put out some powerful releases this year. The most recent is “Midwest Duress,” a six-song, 7-inch split between label head Josh Goldman’s band the Raging Nathans and Illinois group Reaganomics. The record drops on Friday, Dec. 4. Other recent offerings from Rad Girlfriend include the debut from Dayton-based Houseghost in late October and the early November release of a two-song single from new studio project Moral Mazes. You can purchase these and others releases, as well as T-shirts, at radgirlfriendrecords.com.

