Seniors get a dose of puppy love to help cure blues during pandemic

A senior living community in Troy has created an all-around adorable program to make the most of the COVID-19 pandemic.
StoryPoint Troy has started a weekly Puppy Program to replace the pre-coronavirus visits the center would get from outside adoption and pet agencies. Because visitors have not been able to come and go freely, StoryPoint employees have started to bring in their own pups for residents to love on.
StoryPoint’s life enrichment director, Brook Schutte, wanted to find a way to engage residents and help offset feelings of loneliness and isolation during a time when social distancing is critical in places like senior care facilities.
Her solution would end up being almost as beneficial and beloved by employees as it has been for residents.
“I knew especially for our memory care and assisted living, this is something that they needed right now,” Schutte said. “They just needed that companionship and just to see their faces light up when the pups come is an amazing feeling. It’s so precious.”
The original plan was that the enrichment team would care for the employees' dogs the majority of the day, so they were able to still do their job. However, Schutte said the residents rarely let the pups out of their site.
The pandemic has made the bond between residents and employees stronger than ever, Schutte said.
“With COVID-19 it’s kind of like a blessing in disguise because we have been able to spend more one-on-one time with our residents than we ever have,” Schutte said. “(It’s really about just figuring out what brings joy to them so I kind of look at it as a positive because I was able to identify that they need this one-on-one interaction.”
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, StoryPoint has been working around the clock to develop creative ways to plan engaging activities and simultaneously uphold the highest safety measures and puppy play seemed to win over the residents' hearts, according to a StoryPoint release.