Morning Briefing for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

If you have thoughts, feedback, or news tips, please let me know by contacting Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

***

Local group, fighting gun deaths for decades, keeps seeking solutions

Each year in the Miami Valley, dozens of people lose their lives to gun violence. A group of people holds vigils each month to remember the fallen and advocate for a safer community.

• Number of gun deaths: Since 2020, 254 deaths have been caused by guns in Montgomery, Warren and Greene counties.

• The vigils: On the second Saturday of each month, community members gather at a corner of McIntosh Park in Dayton to honor gun death victims who were killed in the city during the previous month.

• Where do these vigils come from? They originated in the early 1990s, spearheaded by the Sisters of the Precious Blood Catholic women’s apostolic congregation of Dayton.

• How have they changed? Initially, the meet-ups were held at the actual site of each homicide caused by gun violence. Holding space and prayer within each of these communities had a big impact, organizers said.

• Root of the problem: “The root of the problem is a lack of resources, lack of jobs, poor education, and until you fix that, we’re going to always have these problems,” said David Fox, of Missionary Baptist Church.

• What can be done? Fox said things like job programs and summertime programming for the youth is critically important to allow young people a chance to find work and rise above poverty to avoid resorting to drugs and crime.

Bill would require different tests for private schools, fiscal changes for schools accepting vouchers

House Bill 407 advocates want more accountability for private schools that now have access to millions in state money via voucher changes.

• What would it do? The bill would require voucher students in private schools to take the same state tests as students in public schools, would require the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce to create a report card for voucher-accepting private schools to make them more comparable to public schools, and ask the schools to account for voucher funds separately from other funds.

• What is EdChoice? EdChoice is a program that provides the opportunity for students from designated public schools to attend participating private schools.

• Who’s eligible? Any Ohioan who makes up to 450% of the poverty line — $150,000 for a family of four — is eligible for a full EdChoice Expansion Scholarship. Ohio families who make more than that are eligible for at least 10% of the scholarship.

• Bill proponents: Public school advocates like the Ohio Teachers Association, the Ohio School Board Association, the Ohio Association of School Business Officials, and the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

• Bill opposition: School choice advocates generally oppose the bill, saying it goes past accountability and into a burden.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Eight people were shot in Dayton on Monday morning, including a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

• Tip of the day: Country star Cole Swindell will headline a Military Appreciation Night at The Rose Music Center at The Heights on Thursday, Sept. 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

• Person to know today: Matthew Salyer has been hired as the new principal at Oakwood High School. Salyer brings 17 years of educational experience to the position, most recently serving as Van Buren Middle School Principal.

• Quote of the day: “It is both an incredible opportunity and responsibility, and I am fired up about it ... My vision is to make playing baseball at UD one of the most incredible experiences of our players’ lives. I cannot wait to connect with our student-athletes and alumni and start a new journey with them.” — Scott Loiseau, new Dayton Flyers head baseball coach

• Stat of the day: The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show drew a total of 75,000 people Saturday and Sunday. Last summer’s show achieved an attendance record of 85,000.

• Something new to do: Ford’s Garage has officially opened its doors in the Liberty Center lifestyle complex in Liberty Twp. It offers comfort Americana food and is decorated with classic Ford vehicles and memorabilia.

• Photo of the day: Kevin Rakestraw & Marsha Robinson of Dayton at the fifth annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party on Sunday. Kevin is wearing a Paul Laurence Dunbar T-shirt designed by Dayton artist Reginald Harmon. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER