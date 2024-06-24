BreakingNews
JUST IN: Oakwood schools pick Kettering educator as new high school principal

Credit: FILE

By
37 minutes ago
A principal from Kettering City Schools has been named to lead Oakwood High School going forward.

Oakwood said Monday it has hired Van Buren Middle School Principal Matthew Salyer to replace Paul Waller, who the district announced had resigned earlier this month following a four-month administrative paid leave.

Salyer confirmed the hiring in a message Monday.

Salyer brings 17 years of educational experience to the position, including three years in school administration, according to Oakwood.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“We are excited and proud to have Mr. Salyer joining our family at Oakwood,” said Superintendent Dr. Neil Gupta. “Matt embodies a student-centered approach to administration and possesses an unparalleled work ethic. His commitment to excellence and innovation in education is second to none, and we are confident that his leadership will be transformative for our school community.”

Salyer, a Carlisle resident, said in an email to Van Buren school families that, “today marks both a bittersweet moment and a new chapter in my journey. I am honored and humbled to have served as your building principal.”

Waller had been on paid leave since Feb. 2 amid an investigation after a theft at the high school.

ExploreRELATED: Oakwood records: Female student felt ‘disgusted’ by theft leading to principal’s leave

The suspension ordered by Gupta followed a Jan. 23 theft involving a male student caught in a girls’ locker room stealing clothes, including undergarments, district records show.

Questions were raised later about what discipline Waller may have given the male student.

The separation agreement between Waller and Oakwood schools, obtained through a public records request, indicates “the parties agree to maintain the confidentiality of any investigative report by or for the district, as well as circumstances surrounding Waller’s separation from employment, subject to the requirements in Ohio’s Public Records Act.”

Waller did not submit a letter of resignation, according to the district.

In the announcement earlier this month, Oakwood officials said Waller will provide ongoing consulting services to the district upon request of the superintendent, “which will allow for a smooth transition of leadership at Oakwood High School.”

ExplorePOPULAR: Records detail pay, benefits of deal with Oakwood, ex-high school principal

Waller was hired as principal in 2009. His salary as of Aug. 1, 2023 was $156,093, plus a $10,810 annuity, according to school district records.

The agreement will “continue Waller’s base salary through” Jan. 31, 2025 “at his current rate of pay,” the document states.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

