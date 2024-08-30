Vintage Dayton: August 30, 2024

McKinley was the 25th president of the United States, a former governor of Ohio, Ohio representative in Congress and a soldier in the Union Army.

He was assassinated during his second term as president in 1901. Dayton leaders moved to create a monument.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for the story of the statue and why leaders wanted it in Dayton.

• TODAY’S FEATURED STORY: Why is there a statue of William McKinley in Dayton?

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• One of the most dominant power lifters ever was area man Larry Pacifico

We found an interview with him in 1977, when he was seeking his seventh world championship.

• From the late 1920s to the early 1940s, Dayton Flyers football was “the hottest ticket in town”

That’s just one of the things we learn in a new documentary about the history of UD football, which Tom Archdeacon previewed this week.

• When the grand Dayton-Biltmore Hotel opened, 1,000 people came to the party

The new 500-room hotel on Main Street had recently been completed and was deemed the “outstanding structure of 1929″ in a Dayton Daily News headline.

• In the early 1900s, at least 10 separate Dayton factories turned out dozens of models of cars

Ohio ranked third to Michigan and Indiana, with 39 separate makes being manufactured in the state. Here’s a look at that auto manufacturing history.

We received a note this week from a reader who remembered it was this week in 2008 that John McCain introduced Sarah Palin as his running mate on the Republican ticket at the Nutter Center at Wright State.

• Click here for our photo gallery: Sarah Palin introduced as John McCain’s running mate at Wright State on this day in 2008

