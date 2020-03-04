BEST OF DAYTON: Where to find the best BBQ in town

WINNER: City Barbeque

Caption CONTRIBUTED BY CITY BARBEQUE

Once again, City Barbeque is the reigning Best of Dayton winner for Best Barbecue, and for good reason. This restaurant serves up some nationally-recognized barbecue from pulled pork, to beef brisket and some tasty made-from-scratch sides. The beef brisket is not to be missed. City Barbeque offers dine-in, carryout and catering services and is a family friendly, affordable destination known for giving back to local non-profits through fund-raising. Dayton has two local locations in Beavercreek and Centerville. View the menu here.

Want to go?

2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-320-0000 | Website | Facebook

5 E. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-312-1350 | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Company 7 BBQ

Caption Company 7 BBQ in Englewood has scored a shout-out from National Barbecue News as one of the 29 “Best of the Best” BBQ restaurants in the country. FILE

Dayton isn’t alone in its love for Company 7 BBQ. The restaurant, founded by a family of firefighters and firehouse themed, has been named one of the “Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America" for the eighth consecutive year by the industry trade publication National Barbecue News. And it was the only restaurant in Ohio to make the list. In fact, Company 7 BBQ was one of only 28 restaurants in the country to make the magazine’s “Best of the Best” list.

The restaurant served ribs, pulled pork and tasty smoked chicken wings, brisket, meatloaf, smoked sausage and a ton of tasty appetizers and sides.

First responders always get a discount. Company 7’s famous sauces and rubs (ranging from first alarm to sixth alarm) are available for purchase. Plus, it has a drive-through for those looking for a meal on the go.

>> Dayton-area restaurant among the ‘best of the best’ barbecue stops in the country

Want to go?

1001 S. Main St., Englewood | 937-836-2777 | Website | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Hickory River Smokehouse

Caption Hickory River Smokehouse’s award-winning pulled pork sandwich. Tender, juicy, delicious. Regular price, $4.49. (MICHELLE FONG/STAFF)

This casual family destination located just off Interstate 75 serves up award-winning Texas barbecue and hearty sides and fast. Serves lunch and dinner and offers drive-through and catering service.

The Texas-style barbecue restaurant concept was launched in 1995 in Urbana, Illinois. There are now four locations in Illinois in addition to the Tipp City location.

This barbecue has frequently brought home awards from the Ohio State Fair for ribs and pulled pork and sauce.

>> Local BBQ restaurant continues its dominance at the Ohio State Fair rib-tasting competition

>> Dining treasures to discover in Tipp City

Want to go?

135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City | 937-669-2271 | Website | Facebook