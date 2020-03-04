dayton-daily-news logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Where to find the best BBQ in town

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
These are the top three winners in Dayton.com's Best of Dayton 2019-20 contest Best Barbecue: City Barbeque, Company 7 BBQ and Hickory River Smokehouse.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Best of Dayton
By Dayton.com Staff
March 4, 2020

If you’re craving pulled pork, beef brisket or ribs, you don’t have to visit Texas or the South to enjoy top quality barbecue.

From food trucks, to casual restaurants, Dayton has tons of restaurants serving up delicious barbecue

>> Barbecue spots in Dayton you must try

The people of Dayton voted for their favorites in Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton 2019-20 contest, and here are the top three picks for Best Barbecue.

>> BEST OF DAYTON: Complete list of winners

WINNER: City Barbeque

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY BARBEQUE
Caption
CONTRIBUTED BY CITY BARBEQUE

Once again, City Barbeque is the reigning Best of Dayton winner for Best Barbecue, and for good reason. This restaurant serves up some nationally-recognized barbecue from pulled pork, to beef brisket and some tasty made-from-scratch sides. The beef brisket is not to be missed. City Barbeque offers dine-in, carryout and catering services and is a family friendly, affordable destination known for giving back to local non-profits through fund-raising. Dayton has two local locations in Beavercreek and Centerville. View the menu here.

Want to go?

2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-320-0000 | WebsiteFacebook

5 E. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-312-1350 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Company 7 BBQ

Company 7 BBQ in Englewood has scored a shout-out from National Barbecue News as one of the 29 “Best of the Best” BBQ restaurants in the country. FILE
Caption
Company 7 BBQ in Englewood has scored a shout-out from National Barbecue News as one of the 29 “Best of the Best” BBQ restaurants in the country. FILE

Dayton isn’t alone in its love for Company 7 BBQ. The restaurant, founded by a family of firefighters and firehouse themed, has been named one of the “Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America" for the eighth consecutive year by the industry trade publication National Barbecue News. And it was the only restaurant in Ohio to make the list. In fact, Company 7 BBQ was one of only 28 restaurants in the country to make the magazine’s “Best of the Best” list.

The restaurant served ribs, pulled pork and tasty smoked chicken wings, brisket, meatloaf, smoked sausage and a ton of tasty appetizers and sides.

First responders always get a discount. Company 7’s famous sauces and rubs (ranging from first alarm to sixth alarm) are available for purchase. Plus, it has a drive-through for those looking for a meal on the go.

>> Dayton-area restaurant among the ‘best of the best’ barbecue stops in the country

Want to go?

1001 S. Main St., Englewood | 937-836-2777 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Hickory River Smokehouse

Hickory River Smokehouse’s award-winning pulled pork sandwich. Tender, juicy, delicious. Regular price, $4.49. (MICHELLE FONG/STAFF)
Caption
Hickory River Smokehouse’s award-winning pulled pork sandwich. Tender, juicy, delicious. Regular price, $4.49. (MICHELLE FONG/STAFF)

This casual family destination located just off Interstate 75 serves up award-winning Texas barbecue and hearty sides and fast. Serves lunch and dinner and offers drive-through  and catering service.

The Texas-style barbecue restaurant concept was launched in 1995 in Urbana, Illinois. There are now four locations in Illinois in addition to the Tipp City location.

This barbecue has frequently brought home awards from the Ohio State Fair for ribs and pulled pork and sauce.

>> Local BBQ restaurant continues its dominance at the Ohio State Fair rib-tasting competition

>> Dining treasures to discover in Tipp City

Want to go?

135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City | 937-669-2271 | WebsiteFacebook

