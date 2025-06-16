2025 Fourth of July events in Dayton: Parades, fireworks and festivals

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 28

Location: Thomas A. Cloud Park: 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Description: Huber Height’s Fourth of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Chambersburg Road and Brandt Pike, with the route ending at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Brandt Pike. Huber Heights will also host a Fourth of July Festival beginning at noon at Thomas A. Cloud Park, followed by fireworks show at 10 p.m.

When: July 3-4

Location: Downtown Fairborn

Description: Fairborn will celebrate Fourth of July with a multi-day event, beginning with a block party 4-10 p.m. July 3 along Main Street. On July 4, a parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Broad Street, head down Central Avenue and end at the corner of Main Street and Broad Street. After the parade, a festival will take place at Community Park, located at 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: July 3-4

Location: Centerville

Description: One of the area’s most popular events, the Americana Festival will feature a community concert, a 5k run/walk, an auto show and more. There will also be a fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 3 at the Centerville High School Stadium, located at 500 E. Franklin St., and a parade at 10 a.m. July 4 beginning on East Franklin Street and ending on Tuxworth Road.

When: 5-10 p.m. July 3

Location: Smith Park: 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Description: Middletown’s Fourth of July Celebration will include live music, face painting, inflatables and more. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

When: 5-10:30 p.m. July 3

Location: Oxford Community park: 6801 Fairfield Road

Description: Axe throwing, horse carriage rides, live music and more will be offered at Oxford’s Freedom Festival July 3. The event will conclude with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 3

Location: Colonial Park West: 720 N. Broadway, Lebanon

Description: Lebanon’s family-friendly Fourth of July celebration will include balloon animals, a petting zoo, live music and more. A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

When: 10 p.m. July 3

Location: 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Description: Red, White and KaBoom will take place on July 3 in Fairfield. More details are forthcoming.

When: 10 p.m. July 3

Location: Kettering Field: 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton

Description: Dayton’s fireworks display will launch from Kettering Field at 10 p.m. July 3. To acomodate the show, several areas of the city may be closed off. For more information, visit metroparks.org.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

When: Approximately 10 p.m. July 3

Location: Ferncliff Cemetery: 501 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield

Description: The 27th annual Buck Creek Boom will start after dark, around 10 p.m., on July 3. The fireworks will be launched from Ferncliff Cemetery. July 8 has been chosen as a backup date.

When: 9 a.m. July 4

Location: Liberty Township

Description: The Liberty Township Fourth of July Parade will kick off at 9 a.m. at Lakota East High School, located at 6840 Lakota Lane, and end at Liberty Junior High School, located at 7055 Dutchland Parkway.

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Downtown Hamilton

Description: Hamilton’s Fourth of July Celebration will kick off with a parade at 10 a.m., starting off at the Butler County Fairgrounds. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., various landmarks around the city, such as the Butler County Historical Society and the Historic Log Cabin, will host open houses. At 6 p.m., a free concert from That Arena Rock Show will take place at the RiversEdge amphitheater. The day will conclude with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4

Location: 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton

Description: The Woodland Cemetery in Dayton will celebrate Independence Day with a special tour highlighting the United States service members buried on its grounds. Guests will meet at Eichelberger Plaza.

When: Noon-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Gaunt Park: 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs

Description: The Yellow Springs Fourth of July celebration will kick off at noon with a parade, set to line up at 101 E. Herman St. At 6 p.m., the festival at Gaunt Park will begin, featuring live music and food trucks. A fireworks show will launch at dark.

When: Noon-11 p.m. July 4-5

Location: 8070 Tylersville Road, Crosley Blvd., West Chester Twp.

Description: The All American Bash is a two-day event set to take place in front of the Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester. There will be inflatables, food trucks, live music and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 5.

When: 2-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Piqua Center: 987 E. Ash St., Piqua

Description: Piquafest will feature various live performances, a car show, a dunk tank, food trucks and more.

When: 4-11 p.m. July 4

Location: Nisbet Park and Amphitheater: 126 Karl Brown Way, Loveland

Description: Loveland’s Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a parade. The parade’s route will start at Loveland Elementary School, located at 600 Loveland-Madeira Road, and end at the intersection of OH 48 and East Loveland Avenue. Other activities will be offered throughout the day, such as bingo, a team spelling bee and a pie eating contest. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

When: 5-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Downtown Franklin

Description: Franklin will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade set to begin at 5 p.m. on July 4. The theme for this year’s parade is “Stars, Stripes and Bright Lights.” The city’s fireworks and drone show will begin at 10 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Location: Delco Park: 1701 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Description: The various festivities at Play Kettering’s “Go Fourth!” event include food trucks, live music, bounce houses and more. Parking within the park itself is reserved for drivers with accessible needs, and guests are encouraged to park at the former Tenneco plant parking lot on Woodman Drive. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Location: Springboro High School: 1675 S. Main St., Springboro

Description: Springboro will celebrate the Fourth of July with their Boro Boom event at Springboro High School. There will be bounce houses, food trucks and live music. A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6-10:30 p.m. July 4

Location: Rotary Park: 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Description: Beavercreek will host a parade at 6:30 p.m. July 4 to celebrate the holiday. The parade’s route will start at the intersection of Meadow Bridge Drive and Dayton-Xenia Road, ending near Beavercreek High School. After the parade, Rotary Park will host a variety of food trucks, children’s activities and live music. A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

When: 7-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Centennial Park: 321 Union Blvd., Englewood

Description: Englewood’s Independence Day celebration will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance of patriotic tunes from the Englewood Civic Band, followed by a fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 5 has been chosen as a backup date.

When: 10 p.m. July 4-5

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

Description: Warren County amusement park Kings Island will celebrate the Fourth of July with one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the area

SHARE YOUR EVENTS

Don’t see your community’s event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.