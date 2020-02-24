dayton-daily-news logo
BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS 2019-20: Fitness, Outdoors, Parks and Recreation

Brent and Meg Anderson ride their tandem bicycle along the new stretch of the Little Miami Scenic Trail following the ribbon cutting ceremony for the trail Friday. Bill Lackey/Staff
Brent and Meg Anderson ride their tandem bicycle along the new stretch of the Little Miami Scenic Trail following the ribbon cutting ceremony for the trail Friday. Bill Lackey/Staff

Best of Dayton
By Michelle Fong
Updated Feb 24, 2020

From riverside trails lined with beautiful wildlife, to energetic and supportive fitness studios, Dayton is a wonderful place to break a sweat.

With tons of outdoor recreation and fitness options to choose from in the Dayton area, it’s a pretty high honor to be named the best of the best.

Here are the winners in each fitness and outdoor recreation category in the Best of Dayton 2019-20 contest, as voted by the community.

🥇BEST GYM

WINNER: Turbo Zone Fitness

917 S. Suburban Road, Dayton | Website

SECOND PLACE: M-Power Gym

270 N. Dixie Drive, Vandalia | Website 

THIRD PLACE: Femme Fatale Fitness

4623 Gateway Circle, Kettering | WebsiteFacebook

BEST PARK OR PLAYGROUND

Daffodils in bloom at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Daffodils in bloom at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. LISA POWELL / STAFF

🥇WINNER: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark

1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton | WebsiteFacebook

BEST PLACE FOR A BIKE RIDE

Kim and Jason Allison of Springfield ride their bikes along the Little Miami Scenic Trail in this 2014 file photo. The trail is closed in Milford near the Shawnee Run overpass due to a sinkhole. (Bill Lackey/Staff)
Kim and Jason Allison of Springfield ride their bikes along the Little Miami Scenic Trail in this 2014 file photo. The trail is closed in Milford near the Shawnee Run overpass due to a sinkhole. (Bill Lackey/Staff)

🥇WINNER: Little Miami Scenic Trail

SECOND PLACE: Great Miami River Trail 

THIRD PLACE: Xenia Station 

BEST PLACE FOR A PICNIC

Cox Arboretum is a 189-acre facility that contains significant natural areas. CONTRIBUTED
Cox Arboretum is a 189-acre facility that contains significant natural areas. CONTRIBUTED

🥇WINNER: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton | Website | Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Carillon Historical Park

1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Hills & Dales MetroPark

2655 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | WebsiteFacebook

BEST PLACE FOR A WALK OR RUN

The Osage Tunnel at Sugarcreek MetroPark makes the perfect walking trail (CONTRIBUTED)
The Osage Tunnel at Sugarcreek MetroPark makes the perfect walking trail (CONTRIBUTED)

🥇WINNER: Sugarcreek MetroPark

4178 Conference Road, Bellbrook | Website | Facebook 

SECOND PLACE: RiverScape MetroPark

237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

118 Woodland Ave., Dayton | Website | Facebook

BEST PLACE TO TAKE YOUR DOG

Nancy Ellis takes her Rottweiler Gracie through an obstacle course on the grounds of Montgomery County's Bark Park. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Nancy Ellis takes her Rottweiler Gracie through an obstacle course on the grounds of Montgomery County's Bark Park. STAFF FILE PHOTO

🥇WINNER: Montgomery County Bark Park Dayton

6790 Webster St., Dayton | Website

SECOND PLACE: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

118 Woodland Ave., Dayton | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Deeds Point Dog Park

510 Webster St., Dayton | WebsiteFacebook

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Tori Reynolds, owner of Speakeasy Yoga, is our Oct. 18 Daytonian of the Week. PHOTO / Carly Short Photography
Tori Reynolds, owner of Speakeasy Yoga, is our Oct. 18 Daytonian of the Week. PHOTO / Carly Short Photography

🥇WINNER: Speakeasy Yoga

510 E. Third St., Dayton | Website

SECOND PLACE: Day Yoga Studio

1100 Brown Street, Dayton

1265 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

519 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia

Website

THIRD PLACE: Hot Yoga and Wellness Center

576 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville | Website

