BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS 2019-20: Restaurants, dishes and sweet treats

Our favorite restaurants are important to us. When we find that local restaurant with the perfect ambiance and delicious food we simply can’t get enough. And, no matter what sort of cuisine you prefer on any given day, it’s likely that the Dayton area has at least one restaurant or dining establishment that serves up ambiance and delicious food in spades.
As decided by your fellow Daytonians, these are the public’s very favorite restaurants in the area (and their favorite dishes). No matter the occasion (romantic date, showing an out-of-towner around, etc.), we have discovered the answer to “Which Dayton restaurant has the best (fill in the blank)?”
These are some of the best places, dishes and sweet treats to eat around Dayton, as voted by the community during Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton contest.
The public submit their nominations last fall and the places with the most nominations made it to the final ballot. These are the top three winners in each categories (and in a few cases, an honorable mention for some of the tight races).
May you discover a new favorite place to eat in 2020!
Here are the Food & Dining winners, as voted by the community, from Best of Dayton 2019-20:
BEST APPETIZER
🥇WINNER: Thai 9 Crab Rangoon
11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny Oven & Bar Eggplant Fries
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Jimmie's Ladder 11 Paisano Pasta Chips
936 Brown St., Dayton | 937-424-1784 | Website | Facebook
BEST ASIAN FOOD
🥇WINNER: Ozu852
852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: China Cottage
6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-434-2622
3718 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-294-4724
1983 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-854-8033
784 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-8866
BEST BAKERY
Credit: Lisa Powell
🥇WINNER: ele Cake Co.
810 East Dixie Drive, West Carrollton
1279 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
3680 Rigby Road at Austin Landing, Miamisburg
937-384-2253 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Dorothy Lane Market
2710 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-299-3561
6177 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp. | 937-434-1294
740 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-6800
THIRD PLACE: Ashley's Pastry Shop
21 Park Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1719 | Website | Facebook
BEST BBQ
🥇WINNER: City Barbeque
2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-320-0000 |
5 E. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-312-1350 |
SECOND PLACE: Company 7 BBQ
1001 S. Main St., Englewood | 937-836-2777 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Hickory River Smokehouse
135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City | 937-669-2271 | Website | Facebook
BEST BREAKFAST
🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Golden Nugget
2932 S. Dixie Drive, Kettering | 937-298-0138 | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: First Watch
4105 W. Town & Country Road, Kettering | 937-643-4077
5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-732-9013
2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn | 937-431-9150
2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-435-3127
BEST BRUNCH
🥇WINNER: First Watch
4105 W. Town & Country Road, Kettering | 937-643-4077
5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-732-9013
2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn | 937-431-9150
2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-435-3127
SECOND PLACE: Another Broken Egg Cafe
3450 Rigby Road, Austin Landing, Miamisburg | 937-866-4510 | Website | Facebook
2453 Esquire Drive, Beavercreek | (937) 912-5074
THIRD PLACE: Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook
BEST BURGER
Credit: HANDOUT
🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Slyder's Tavern
836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton | 937-258-1222 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: The Hamburger Wagon
12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg | 937-847-2442 | Website | Facebook
BEST CHEAP EATS
🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: The Hamburger Wagon
12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg | 937-847-2442 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Taqueria Mixteca
1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | Facebook | Website
2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | Facebook | Website
BEST CHICKEN SANDWICH
🥇WINNER: Chick-fil-A
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Popeyes
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook
HONORABLE MENTION: The Chicken Spot
3261 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton | (937) 813-1618 | Facebook
This newly opened destination for chicken came in just a couple votes behind Nick’s Restaurant. This is definitely one to watch and one to try.
BEST CHILI
🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Skyline Chili
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook
BEST CHINESE FOOD
Credit: Chris Stewart
🥇WINNER: China Cottage
6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-434-2622
3718 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-294-4724
1983 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-854-8033
784 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-748-8866
SECOND PLACE: Ozu852
852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: CJ Chan
2747 W. Alex Bell Road, Moraine | (937) 259-8882 | Website
536 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | (937) 259-9866 | Website
BEST CHIPS
🥇WINNER: Mikesell's Potato Chip Co.
333 Leo St., Dayton | 937-228-9400 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Blind Bob's
430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook
BEST CHOCOLATES
🥇WINNER: Esther Price Fine Chocolates
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
101 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville | (937) 436-5066 | Website | Facebook
BEST COFFEEHOUSE
🥇WINNER: Ghostlight Coffee
Midtown: 800 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | South Park: 1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-985-2633 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Boston Stoker
34 W. Second St., Dayton | 937-223-1224
8321 N. Main St., Clayton | 937-890-2345
1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy | 937-552-7965
215 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-439-2400
BEST DELI/SANDWICH SHOP
Credit: Contributed
🥇WINNER: DiSalvo's Deli
1383 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-298-5053 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Canal Street Deli and Arcade
308 E. 1st St., Dayton | 937-220-9333 | Facebook | Website
THIRD PLACE: Flyboy's Deli
2515 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-723–6135 | Facebook | Website
BEST DINER
Credit: Bill Lackey
🥇WINNER: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant
2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle | 937-849-1378 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Hasty Tasty Pancake House
3509 Linden Ave., Dayton | 937-254-8431 | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: George's Family Restaurant
5216 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton | 937-275-0705 | Facebook | Website
BEST DONUTS
🥇WINNER: Bill's Donuts
268 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-0002 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Jim's Donuts
122 E. National Rd., Vandalia | 937-898-4222 | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Stan the Donut Man
1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-293-1080 | Facebook
BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT
🥇WINNER: Spaghetti Warehouse
36 W. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-3913 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Mamma DiSalvo’s
1375 E. Stroop Road, Dayton | 937-299-5831 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern
199 E. Alex Bell Road, Centerville | 937-436-4666 |776 N. Main St., Springboro | 937-514-7755 | Website | Facebook
BEST FINE DINING
Credit: Lisa Powell
🥇WINNER: The Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: The Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Carvers Steaks & Chops
1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | (937) 433-7099 | Website | Facebook
BEST FOOD TRUCK
Credit: Tom Gilliam
🥇WINNER: Zombie Dogz
Restaurant location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton | Website | See Facebook for food truck appearances
SECOND PLACE: McNasty's
See Facebook for food truck appearances
THIRD PLACE: Greek Street Food Truck
See Facebook for food truck appearances
BEST FRENCH FRIES
Credit: Sarah M. Baker
🥇WINNER: Five Guys
1143 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 222-2325
3286 Pentagon Park Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-427-6590
1057 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville | 937-428-4897
10635 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg | 937-865-9199
SECOND PLACE: Penn Station
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook
BEST GRILLED CHEESE
🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar and Grill My Way Grilled Cheese
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Melt Bar and Grilled
2733 Fairfield Commons, Unit C, Beavercreek | 937-912-1880 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: McNasty's food truck
See Facebook for food truck appearances
BEST HIDDEN GEM RESTAURANT
🥇WINNER: Christopher’s Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering | 937-299-0089 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: The Florentine
21 W. Market St., Germantown | 937-855-7759 | Website | Facebook
BEST HOT DOG
Credit: Tom Gilliam
🥇WINNER: Zombie Dogz
Restaurant location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton | Website | See Facebook for food truck appearances
SECOND PLACE: The Root Beer Stande
1727 Woodman Drive, Dayton | 937-640-1114 | Website | Facebook
Open seasonally
THIRD PLACE: Chicago Gyros and Dogs
3979 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek | 937-705-6072 | Website | Facebook
BEST ICE CREAM
Credit: Dan Young
🥇WINNER: Young's Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs | 937-325-0629 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Graeter's
2412 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
2330 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
2 N. Main St., Centerville
THIRD PLACE: Ritter's Frozen Custard
2531 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek | 937-320-0772
2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering | 937-252-3355
BEST INDIAN RESTAURANT
🥇WINNER: Amar India
2751 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miami Twp. | 937-439-9005 | 7070 Miller Lane, Butler Twp. | 937-387-6505 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Jeet India
2750 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-431-8881 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Ajanta India Restaurant
3063 Woodman Drive, Kettering | 937-296-9200 | Website | Facebook
BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT
WINNER: Mamma DiSalvo's
1375 E. Stroop Road, Dayton | 937-299-5831 | Facebook | Website
🏆Dayton.com’s Best of 2017 Best Italian Food winner
SECOND PLACE: The Spaghetti Warehouse
36 W. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-3913 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Giovanni’s
215 W. Main St., Fairborn | (937) 878-1611 | Website | Facebook
BEST LATE-NIGHT EATS
🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill
2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton | (937) 252-2249 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Lucky's Taproom & Eatery
520 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-222-6800 | Facebook | Website
THIRD PLACE: 416 Diner
416 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-0416 | Website | Facebook
BEST LOCAL CHEF
🥇WINNER: Elizabeth Wiley at Meadowlark
SECOND PLACE: Dane Shipp at Lock 27
THIRD PLACE: Jack Skilliter at Corner Kitchen
BEST MAC & CHEESE
🥇WINNER: Chick-fil-A
1910 W. Main St., Troy, OH
3339 Benchwood Rd., Dayton
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd. Spc. F225, Beavercreek
2360 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
480 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
5301 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. #212, Dayton
1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton
7602 Trailside Dr., West Chester Township
SECOND PLACE: Zombie Dogz
Facebook | Website | Brick-and-mortar store: 1200 Brown St., Dayton | See Facebook for food truck appearances
THIRD PLACE: Corner Kitchen
613 E. 5th St., Dayton | 937-719-0999 | Website | Facebook
BEST MEDITERRANEAN/GREEK DINING
🥇WINNER: Gyro Palace
57 S. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg | 937-436-2770 | Facebook
1124 Brown St., Dayton | 937-813-4004 | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Olive Mediterranean Grill
44 W. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-221-8399 | Facebook | Website
THIRD PLACE: Pasha Grill
72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek | 937-429-9000 | Website | Facebook
BEST MEXICAN FOOD
🥇WINNER: Taqueria Mixteca
1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | Facebook | Website
2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: El Toro
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Facebook | Website
THIRD PLACE: Elsa's
Elsa’s On the Border, 1227 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-938-7372
Elsa’s East Restaurant & Cantina, 3618 Linden Ave., Dayton | 937-252-9635
Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill, 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-294-9210
Elsa’s South Restaurant & Cantina, 6318 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-439-3897
Elsa’s Corner Cantina, 6204A Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp. | 937-310-1373
BEST NEW FOOD TRUCK
Credit: Tom Gilliam
🥇WINNER: What The Taco?!
SECOND PLACE: Billie Gold Bubble Tea
See Facebook for food truck appearances
THIRD PLACE: Smokin' Double D's
See Facebook for food truck appearances
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
🥇WINNER: Cooper's Hawk Winery
5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville | (937) 900-9463 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Flyby BBQ
2733 Fairfield Commons suite A, Beavercreek | (937) 637-3001 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Black Rock Bar & Grill
2745 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek Township | (937) 988-0026 | Website | Facebook
BEST OLD-SCHOOL RESTAURANT
🥇WINNER: The Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Mel-O-Dee
2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle | 937-849-1378 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Hickory Bar-B-Q
1082 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 228-5252 | Website | Facebook
BEST ONION RINGS
🥇WINNER: The Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Nick's Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Red Robin
6404 Miller Ln., Dayton | (937) 410-0073
2671 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek | (937) 320-9800
BEST PATIO
Credit: HANDOUT
🥇WINNER: The Trolley Stop
530 E 5th St., Dayton | (937) 461-1101 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Little York Tavern & Pizza
4120 Little York Rd., Dayton | (937) 890-6700 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Basil's on Market Dayton
312 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-818-4390 | Website | Facebook
18 N. Market St., Troy | 937-875-2068 | Website | Facebook
BEST PHO
Credit: HANDOUT
🥇WINNER: Linh's Bistro
5532 Airway Road, Riverside | 937 252-1857 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: What Da Pho
3464 Pentagon Blvd. C, Beavercreek | (937) 956-6060 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Little Saigon
1718 Woodman Dr., Kettering | (937) 258-8010 | Website | Facebook
BEST PIZZA RESTAURANT
🥇WINNER: Marion's Piazza
South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991
North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553
Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300
Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177
Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993
Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393
Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333
Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000
SECOND PLACE: Old Scratch Pizza
812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-331-5357 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Joe's Pizzeria
4313 Airway Road, Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website | Facebook
BEST PLACE FOR A BUSINESS LUNCH
Credit: Coco's Bistro
🥇WINNER: Coco's Bistro
250 Warren St., Dayton | 937-228-2626 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Table 33
130 W. 2nd St., Dayton | (937) 999-3070 | Website | Facebook
BEST PUB
🥇WINNER: Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Fifth Street Brewpub
1600 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-443-0919 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: The Pub at The Greene
39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek | (937) 320-1199 | Website | Facebook
BEST RESTAURANT AT AUSTIN LANDING
Credit: Yvonne Zusel
🥇WINNER: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg | (937) 865-9355 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: BJ's Brewhouse
10563 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg | (937) 859-6000 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Dewey's Pizza
3600 Rigby Road, Miamisburg | 937-859-7777 | Website | Facebook
BEST RESTAURANT AT THE GREENE
🥇WINNER: The Cheesecake Factory
56 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek | 937-320-9901 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: bd's Mongolian Grill
4488 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek | (937) 427-1900 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Pies & Pints
52 Plum St., Beavercreek | (937) 429-7437 | Website | Facebook
BEST RESTAURANT FOR A LARGE GROUP
Credit: BILL REINKE
🥇WINNER: Marion's Piazza
South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991
North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553
Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300
Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177
Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993
Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393
Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333
Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000
SECOND PLACE: Old Scratch Pizza
812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-331-5357 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: TJ Chumps
7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights | (937) 610-3900
559 S. Main St., Englewood | (937) 836-4300
1100 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn | (937) 318-1250
12 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg | (937) 859-4000
BEST RESTAURANT IN THE OREGON DISTRICT
🥇WINNER: The Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Wheat Penny
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook
BEST RESTAURANT IN YELLOW SPRINGS
🥇WINNER: Winds Cafe
215 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs | (937) 767-1144 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Peach's Grill
104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | (937) 767-4850 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Ye Olde Trail Tavern
228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | (937) 767-7448 | Website | Facebook
BEST RESTAURANT TO TAKE AN OUT-OF-TOWNER
Credit: Ashley Bethard
WINNER: Marion's Piazza
South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991
North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553
Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300
Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177
Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993
Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393
Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333
Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000
SECOND PLACE: The Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook
BEST SANDWICH
🥇WINNER: Jimmie's Ladder 11 Ladder 11
936 Brown St., Dayton | 937-424-1784 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Dublin Pub The Ruck
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: DiSalvo's Deli meatball sub
1383 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-298-5053 | Website | Facebook
BEST SEAFOOD
Credit: Jim Witmer
🥇WINNER: Jay's Seafood
225 E. Sixth St., Dayton | 937-222-2892 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: Sweeney's Seafood
28 W. Franklin St., Centerville | 937-291-3474 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Bonefish Grill
2818 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton | (937) 428-0082 | Website | Facebook
BEST SOUP
🥇WINNER: Dublin Pub potato soup
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-224-7822 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Nick's Restaurant Guinness Onion
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | (937) 372-3202 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Blind Bob's Pickle Soup
430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | Website | Facebook
BEST SQUARE-CUT PIZZA
Credit: Staff photo / Kamron Taylor
🥇WINNER: Marion's Piazza
South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991
North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553
Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300
Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177
Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993
Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393
Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333
Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000
SECOND PLACE: Cassano's
Multiple locations across the Miami Valley | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Joe's Pizzeria
4313 Airway Road, Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website | Facebook
BEST STEAK
🥇WINNER: The Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Texas Roadhouse
5611 Merily Way, Huber Heights
2600 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn
HONORABLE MENTION: The Paragon
797 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton | (937) 433-1234 | Website | Facebook
This decades-old establishment has an old-school charm and serves up some of the best steaks in the area.
BEST SUSHI
Credit: Ozu852 Facebook
🥇WINNER: Ozu852
852 Union Blvd., Clayton | 937-832-3000 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton | 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Kabuki
848 S. Main St., Centerville | (937) 435-9500 | Website | Facebook
BEST TACO
🥇WINNER: Taqueria Mixteca
1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 937-258-2654 | Facebook | Website
2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood | 937-529-7535 | Facebook | Website
SECOND PLACE: El Toro
Multiple Dayton-area locations | Facebook | Website
THIRD PLACE: Rusty Taco
1822 Brown St., Dayton | (937) 938-7384 | Website | Facebook
HONORABLE MENTION: Victor's Tacos
1438 N. Keowee St., Dayton | (937) 224-3293 | Website | Facebook
With locations in Dayton, Springfield and Xenia, this no-frills taco shop has become a local legend.
BEST VEGAN DINING
Credit: Lisa Powell
🥇WINNER: Wheat Penny
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Christopher's Restaurant
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering | 937-299-0089 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Lucky's Taproom
520 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-222-6800 | Facebook | Website
HONORABLE MENTION: Butter Cafe
1106 Brown St., Dayton | 937 985-9917 | Website | Facebook
For the past several years, locals and outsiders alike have flocked to Butter Cafe for its vegan breakfast-inspired dishes.
BEST WINGS
🥇WINNER: Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights | 937-236-9464
3501 N. Main St., Dayton | 937-277-0114
103 N. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg | 937-433-4630
257 W. Central Ave., Springboro | 937-748-3017
400 W. Main St., Xenia | 937-376-4444
SECOND PLACE: Nick's Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937 372-3202 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Lock 27 Brewing
329 E. First St., Dayton | 937-433-2739
1035 S. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-2739
MOST ROMANTIC RESTAURANT
🥇WINNER: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook
SECOND PLACE: The Melting Pot
453 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd Dayton | 937-567-8888 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Fleming's
4432 Walnut St., The Greene, Beavercreek | 937-320-9548 | Website | Facebook
HONORABLE MENTION: Salar
400 E. 5th St., Dayton | (937) 203-3999 | Website | Facebook
