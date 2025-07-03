Charges filed after man shot multiple times, critically injured in Dayton

On June 28, Dayton police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Middlehurst Lane.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot several times, according to court documents.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

“The person who heard the male calling for help and ultimately called 911 likely saved the victim’s life by getting him the medical attention he needed in a timely manner,” said Dayton police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

Detectives identified Phelps as the shooter through an investigation.

The victim then positively identified Phelps as the person who shot him while stealing items from his home, according to court records.

Investigators found evidence of illicit drug sales in the home, Zecchini said.

Phelps’ bail was set at $500,000 on Thursday.