sports newsletter

The record is what it is at the end of the season when they decide who gets into the playoffs, and in many cases who you beat and when doesn’t even matter as long as you have more wins than the other guys.

But what if a team rediscovers the fullback while losing a close game? Doesn’t that put things in a whole different light?

In all seriousness, the Cincinnati Bengals lost the battle at Kansas City last week, but they appeared to take some steps toward catching up with trends in the NFL by utilizing their tight ends more than they did in a season-opening loss to the New England Patriots.

That included Fairfield High School grad Erick All lining up at fullback, a move that is still a bridge too far for some teams in the league.

How his usage and that of the other tight ends evolves will be something to watch, especially with Tee Higgins likely to return at receiver opposite Ja’Marr Chase this week.

The Bengals still showed no commitment to the running game in Kansas City, but I guess one can’t get too greedy. One step at a time.

The next one is a visit from the 1-1 Washington Commanders, who have a rookie quarterback — Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels — and low expectations for the season.

Those are two of Zac Taylor’s kryptonites during his time as Bengals head coach, but his teams have played well on Monday night.

Paycor makeover first look

We also got a look at the potential future of the stadium formerly named after Paul Brown.

Hamilton County and the Reds have done a good job updating and greatly improving Great American Ball Park, so hopefully they can do the same with the home of the Bengals.

The latter building was really not that much to write home about even when it was built, and it certainly could use some upgrades now, but of course the bigger story figures to be financing if the team and civic leaders can come to an agreement.

Big high school clash on tap Friday night

Last week in high school football, our area lacked juicy matchups, but that is not the case for Week 5.

Headlining the action is Xenia at Butler.

This is a real show-me game for both as they are undefeated and have played opponents that are collectively 5-11. In both cases, that includes a win over a 2-2 Division I team (Beavercreek and Northmont, respectively) but no one with a winning record.

That will change Friday night.

Buckeyes to entertain Marshall

Ohio State returns to the field Saturday against another likely overmatched foe, but Marshall’s visit offers another chance to get better against someone in a jersey of a different color.

This week featured some insight from Chip Kelly into how they are trying to perfect the newest version of the Ohio State offense.

There are some surprise crossovers here between the Bengals and Buckeyes, who also have been a pass-first outfit the past few years and entered the season with questions about how many useful tight ends they might have.

One disappointing aspect of this game: It could have been a homecoming for Wayne grad Cam Fancher, who was a two-year starter for the Thundering Herd but transferred to Florida Atlantic. Marshall also lost Centerville quarterback Chase Harrison to Ball State in the offseason.