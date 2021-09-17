dayton-daily-news logo
100 vendors converge this weekend for business, fashion and food truck rally

Tae Winston has organized the Business Meets Fashion & Food Truck Rally in the parking lot at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tae Winston has organized the Business Meets Fashion & Food Truck Rally in the parking lot at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. POWELL / STAFF

By Staff report
37 minutes ago

More than 100 business vendors and food trucks will gather this weekend.

The Business Meets Fashion & Food Truck Rally will be held in the parking lot at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Business Meets Fashion & Food Truck Rally will be held in the parking lot at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Business Meets Fashion & Food Truck Rally will be held in the parking lot at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is organized by Tae Winston, owner of The Entrepreneurs Marketplace in downtown Dayton in collaboration with the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center.

Vendors will be set up in zones inside and outside of the building and staff from the Business Solutions Center will be available for business advice.

The event is free other than the cost of merchandise and food.

More information can be found on the Business Meets Fashion & Food Truck Rally Facebook page.

