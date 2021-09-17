100 vendors converge this weekend for business, fashion and food truck rally

More than 100 business vendors and food trucks will gather this weekend.
The Business Meets Fashion & Food Truck Rally will be held in the parking lot at 1435 Cincinnati St. in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event is organized by Tae Winston, owner of The Entrepreneurs Marketplace in downtown Dayton in collaboration with the Montgomery County Business Solutions Center.
Vendors will be set up in zones inside and outside of the building and staff from the Business Solutions Center will be available for business advice.
The event is free other than the cost of merchandise and food.
More information can be found on the Business Meets Fashion & Food Truck Rally Facebook page.