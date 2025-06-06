It’s National Donut Day: Freebies, raffles happening across the Dayton region

According to the organization’s website, The Salvation Army has a long history with donuts. In 1917, The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies were sent to France to bring a light of hope and happiness to soldiers on the battlefield. Soldiers would stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat (donuts) baked by the Lassies, the website stated.

Here is a list of businesses celebrating National Donut Day:

🍩Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Location: 21 Park Ave., Oakwood

Details: At Ashley’s Pastry Shop, register for a chance to win a dozen donuts every week for a year or one dozen of cookies or cupcakes.

The bakery will feature strawberry cake, chocolate cake and French crullers on National Donut Day, in addition to other items in store.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍩Baker Benji’s

Location: 700 Troy St., Dayton

Details: Baker Benji’s is offering $10 one dozen glaze donuts by pre-order only (not valid in store) and a free donut with each dozen purchased.

More info: Visit the bakery’s Facebook page

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

🍩Bear Creek Donuts

Location: 80 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: Customers will receive one free donut with the purchase of a dozen.

In addition, they are doing a raffle for 10 dozen free donuts.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍩Bill’s Donut Shop

Location: 268 N. Main St., Centerville

Details: The first 1,500 guests starting at 7 a.m. will receive a free premium cream-filled long John topped with Oreos. No purchase is necessary.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍩The Donut Haus Bakery

Location: 305 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Customers will receive one free donut with the purchase of a dozen.

In addition, they are doing a raffle for 10 dozen free donuts.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍩Duck Donuts

Location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton

Details: Customers can enjoy a free cinnamon sugar donut in-shop only. No purchase is necessary.

They can also get six cinnamon sugar donuts for $6.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Dunkin’

Locations: Multiple throughout the Dayton region

Details: Customers can get one free classic donut with any beverage purchase at participating locations.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

🍩Glazed Donut Eatery

Locations: 607 N. Detroit St., Xenia and 3800 Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn

Details: Receive a free small drip coffee with every purchase. Sponsored by Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery for the first 25 customers.

The donut shop will also have coupons for a free ice cream cone from Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery for each customer until they run out.

In addition, those that stop in on Friday can enter to win a dozen donuts every month for a year. Winner will be announced Saturday via social media.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍩Hole N One Donuts

Location: 2739 W. Alex Bell Road, Moraine

Details: Hole N One Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day with two giveaways.

The first giveaway will be through Facebook. For every share and like on the post, customers will be entered into a contest with the grand prize being free donuts for a year. Two other winners will receive one free variety dozen.

The other giveaway will be done by coming into the donut shop on Friday and ordering donuts. Customers will be entered into a contest with the grand prize being a Hole N One Donuts merch basket, as well as a dozen free donuts. Two other winners will receive one free variety dozen.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Jim’s Donut Shop

Location: 122 E. National Road, Vandalia

Details: Those that buy a drink, will receive a free donut.

🍩Sheetz

Locations: Multiple throughout the Dayton region

Details: To celebrate National Donut Day, customers will receive one free donut with the purchase of any Sheetz fountain drink, Sheetz Bros Coffee or bottled beverage.

This offer is available through June 10. Customers must add it under the OFFERZ tab on the Sheetz app.

🍩Stan the Donut Man

Location: 1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Details: Customers will receive one free donut with the purchase of a half dozen or dozen.

The donut shop will also be giving away free pens, while supplies last.

Starting at 8 a.m., there will be raffles for a free dozen of donuts and t-shirts.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.

🍩Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery

Location: 195 S. Main St. in Waynesville

Details: Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery has teamed up with Glazed Donut Eatery for a special deal. The coffee shop will be handing out free donuts to the first 50 customers.

In addition, they will have a raffle for a $25 gift card to Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery.

More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

Is your business celebrating National Donut Day? Send details to Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com.