Owners of Meadowlark, Wheat Penny to open new Dayton restaurant

Credit: Natalie Jones

When they are able to offer a pop-up brunch at either restaurant “it’s insane.”

“It’s usually the most exhausting shift of the week because typically it’s cooks that have been working the night before, but it’s a lot of fun,” Valenti told the Dayton Daily News. “There’s always good music. The vibe is really good in both restaurants and that’s kind of what we want to capture and put next door.”

What to expect

The restaurant was planned to be named “Little Bear” after Valenti’s dog, but due to trademark concerns, they are reconsidering the name.

“The whole notion of next door is playful,” Valenti said.

Customers can expect “simple brunch items, as well as things that are a little more out there” in a welcoming, comfortable, energetic and intentional space.

For example, they plan to offer a smoked salmon benedict, breakfast sandwiches, oat-soaked pancakes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast pizza, Dutch baby pancakes and much more.

The restaurant is expected to offer one menu all day with the selection going beyond breakfast and bunch. There will be grinder sandwiches, cold meat sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as world cuisine.

Valenti said they plan to take advantage of what’s in season and what’s available locally.

“It’s just going to be an opportunity for us to spread our wings a little and to get back to some things we really love to do,” Valenti said.

More than a restaurant

There will also be a grab-and-go station featuring pre-packaged soups, salads and dinners for customers to pick up and take home.

“The restaurant will close early, but the back part of the business... will hold the prep kitchen, as well as a space that will have a private dining room for up to about 30 people,” Valenti said.

There will also be a space available for cooking classes.

Valenti hopes people in the community “that need a space and a way for their voice to be heard” will rent it and teach a class around food or cocktails.

The owners have always had a third restaurant concept in mind and have even come really close to making it a reality.

“I think we always knew we were going to have another business,” Valenti said. The fact that it’s right next door to Wheat Penny... there’s ease that comes with it. Plus the building. We’ve been in love with this building forever.”

Connecting Wayne Avenue

The owners have submitted plans to the city and are receiving feedback.

“The building is getting a lot of love and attention that it really needed,” Valenti said. “To have a landlord like Burgess and Jeanine (Gow) is remarkable because they’re committed to the building. They’re committed to the neighborhood and it’s as if they’re our business partners in a lot of ways.”

The Gows (521 LLC) closed on the property in August 2024. They purchased the building for $325,000 and were expecting to invest $400,000 into it with plans to turn it into a mixed-use property.

The owners of Meadowlark and Wheat Penny will join Andrew Fisher of Good Hands Bread Co in the space.

“We’re really looking forward to breathing new life into the space,” Fisher previously said. “We couldn’t be happier with the location. It’s right down the road from 2nd Street Market where we set up every weekend, and it’s less than a mile from all seven restaurants we’re currently working with.”

The Dietz Block building was built in 1886 and once housed Norman Miller & Sons Interiors store. It most recently was home to The Sugar Guild and at one point District Provisions, which housed Crafted & Cured, Glasz Bleu Oven, Jack Lukey’s Oyster Saloon & Caviar and Local Hero Butchery & Fare.

In addition to new tenants coming to the Dietz Block building, MADE Studio & Shop and Bootleg Bagels have announced plans to open at 735 Wayne Ave.

Valenti said, “it’s pretty remarkable” that Wayne Avenue is extending south from the Oregon District and connecting them with so many other businesses such as Wholly Grounds, Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, Pizza Factory, The Silver Slipper and Ghostlight Coffee.

“Dayton is a vibrant city... it deserves a destination,” Valenti said.

Valenti is looking forward to working closely with Rawson on this project. They are co-owners of both businesses, but Valenti is typically at Wheat Penny, located at 515 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, and Rawson can be found at Meadowlark, located at 5531 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.

They have plans to host pop-up dinners preceding the opening of the new restaurant.