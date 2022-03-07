207 jobs lost as West Chester military contractor goes out of business

The company will retain nine employees for four additional weeks to assist in winding down operations, according to the notice. It said its 207 employees “will be permanent,” and affected employees are not represented by a union.

The news comes three years to the month of the company being awarded a five-year, $60.7 million contract with the U.S. Army to manufacture armor kits “family of medium-light tactical vehicles” that will protect soldiers from side and undercarriage blasts, the Journal-News reported on March 1, 2019.

West Chester Twp. spokeswoman Barb Wilson said the township “sympathizes with those affected by this closure.”

Wilson said the township has met with O’Gara and is working with the company to help connect displaced workers with agencies that can offer support.

“It is always our hope that those affected are able to find new opportunities in West Chester’s diverse and active local business community,” Wilson said.

OhioMeansJobs Butler County is also helping with the now out-of-work employees, said Business Services Manager Missy O’Brien.

She has reached out to several Butler County companies that are hiring, asking for flyers and job opening information. She’s assembled packets for those now-former O’Gara employees. She has also contacted O’Gara’s human resources department requesting that her agency reach out to those seeking job-search assistance.

O’Brien said while 207 displaced workers is a lot of people, “the job market is booming right now. I’m very confident that we’re going to be able to get them re-employed and re-employed quickly.”