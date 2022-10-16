$2M by CareSource for Dayton Children’s expansion in honor of UD coach’s daughter

“We are so grateful to CareSource for its support and for shining a light on this critically important issue,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “This donation will go a long way toward helping us meet the growing need for behavioral health services. As always, it is the gracious support of a generous community that helps us take every project from good to great.”

Last year, more than 200,000 of CareSource’s youth members had an identified behavioral health diagnosis.

Regarding CareSource’s donation, Anthony and Christina Grant provided the following statement on behalf of their family:

“We are very grateful to CareSource for their generous donation to support the expansion of the Dayton Children’s Behavioral Health Facility and their compassion towards our family by honoring the memory of our beloved daughter and sister, Jayda Danielle Grant. Jay was diagnosed with anxiety and depression and was in therapy and treatment at the time of her passing. Our hope is that this expansion will help provide more resources and increased synergy to what Debbie Feldman has appropriately identified as ‘the health care crisis of this generation.’ We are grateful for the love, prayers, and support we’ve received and for the commitment of the doctors, therapist, corporate and individual partners, and everyone in between that are working to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by mental and behavioral health challenges. Thank you and God Bless.”

Jena Pado, executive director and chief development officer for Dayton Children’s Foundation, said CareSource’s donation is the largest gift the new building has received, aside from the $25 million allocation of funds Dayton Children’s is receiving from the state. Pado said philanthropy will play a big part in constructing this new facility, saying the facility and its expanded services is a win-win for the community all around.

“Kids are in a mental health crisis,” Pado said. “We are looking to the community to partner with us on this critical issue for kids.”

Dayton Children’s is planning to break ground on the new facility in 2023 with the goal of accepting patients in that facility in 2025.