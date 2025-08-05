Breaking: ‘They won’t help us’: School staff called Children Services multiple times before boy’s death, per 911 calls

445th Airlift Wing will host free concert to salute Honor Flight

Lee Greenwood, Ricky Lee, and Stranger will perform at Wright-Patt Sept. 21.
The view from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, at about 27,000 feet in October 2024. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

The view from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, at about 27,000 feet in October 2024. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF
Business
By
31 minutes ago
X

The big Honor Flight gala to be hosted by the 445th Airlift Wing on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is taking shape.

The wing will fly 150 veterans and former POWs to Washington D.C. on the morning of Sept. 21.

ExploreNew Honor Flight gala may draw ‘national act’ to WPAFB

That afternoon, the wing will host a concert by Lee Greenwood, Ricky Lee, and Stranger.

The concert is free and public is invited, but you’ll need tickets. Tickets can be acquired at the “tickets” link at www.eventsprout.com/event/operation-honor

Off-base parking is available. Security screening and busing to the base will start at 3 p.m. at the Skyway Shopping Plaza in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue in Fairborn, with the concert starting at 5 p.m.

Members of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Band of Flight perform for the crowd at Dayton International Airport on April 26, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline).

icon to expand image

All attendees will be bused from the plaza to the concert and back, the wing said.

The Air Force Reserve Command — of which the 445th is a part — will designate one of the wing’s C-17 cargo planes as the “Spirit of Hanoi Taxi,” commemorating the historic C-141 aircraft that flew the first American prisoners of war from Vietnam and was later assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing.

“The Honor Flight program provides many veterans, but especially those who served in the Vietnam War, long-overdue recognition,” the wing said Tuesday.

The big event will take place on the same weekend as the Air Force Marathon, also on and around Wright-Patterson and Fairborn, on Sept. 20.

Attendance for the Honor Flight event is capped at 3,000, Fairborn City Manager Michael Gebhart said in June.

In Other News
1
Fast-moving Joby announces expansion into Japan
2
What federal funding caps mean to bottom line for area defense...
3
Dayton-bound Joby sees shares leap as company makes $125 million...
4
Air Force Materiel Command will likely continue to have a three-star...
5
University of Dayton awarded huge $98M contract for surveillance tech...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.