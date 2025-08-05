445th Airlift Wing will host free concert to salute Honor Flight

That afternoon, the wing will host a concert by Lee Greenwood, Ricky Lee, and Stranger.

The concert is free and public is invited, but you’ll need tickets. Tickets can be acquired at the “tickets” link at www.eventsprout.com/event/operation-honor

Off-base parking is available. Security screening and busing to the base will start at 3 p.m. at the Skyway Shopping Plaza in the 1100 block of Kauffman Avenue in Fairborn, with the concert starting at 5 p.m.

All attendees will be bused from the plaza to the concert and back, the wing said.

The Air Force Reserve Command — of which the 445th is a part — will designate one of the wing’s C-17 cargo planes as the “Spirit of Hanoi Taxi,” commemorating the historic C-141 aircraft that flew the first American prisoners of war from Vietnam and was later assigned to the 445th Airlift Wing.

“The Honor Flight program provides many veterans, but especially those who served in the Vietnam War, long-overdue recognition,” the wing said Tuesday.

The big event will take place on the same weekend as the Air Force Marathon, also on and around Wright-Patterson and Fairborn, on Sept. 20.

Attendance for the Honor Flight event is capped at 3,000, Fairborn City Manager Michael Gebhart said in June.